HDSector Proxy 2023: List of HD Sector to Unblock Restricted Sites!

HDSector proxy sites are torrent proxy sites that allow users to urge access to torrents and magnet links and upload or download torrents. However, to improve the standard & credibility of each single torrent file, there are individual staff and moderators.

About HDSector

The HDSectror is a great torrent site with which you can upload or download torrents. The website has provided high-quality torrents for movies, TV Shows, Music, Applications, EBooks, and Software for several years. This website also looks clean on the primary visit, and you’ll find the torrents easily. On the house page, you’ll see an inventory of recommended torrents, the latest torrents, and music torrents. Users also can upload and download torrents from the HDSector torrents website. Its staff and moderator then check every torrent file for quality and authenticity. So you’ll confidently move and download torrents from this site as you’ll get high-quality torrents.

However, everything could have been smoother because the recent regulations have tightened on this type of torrent site. The HDsector has got to face many infringements of copyright suits. This website has been banned in many countries, including the United Kingdom, India, Australia, and others. So, if you’re a daily user of HDSector torrents and located that recently it needs to be fixed for you.

Here, I can provide a tutorial on how to unblock HDsector with HD Sector proxy listing you.

List of HDSector Proxy/Mirror Sites

All the HD Sector proxy sites are clones of the first site HD Sector. The most straightforward part is that they allow you to access equivalent content from a comparable database. At the same time, most HD Sector proxy websites have the same layout, content, torrents, and updates. The only way they’re different is that all of them are hosted on a unique name for users to urge access in several regions. HDSector Proxy websites are hosted in those countries where HDSector isn’t blocked yet.

HDSector Free Premium Proxy List

How to Unblock HDSector Proxy

If you are tracked by your ISP for torrent usage or download any pirated content, you’ll face a penalty for that.

If the leading site HDSector is up and running but blocked for you. Then you’ll unblock these ISP-level restrictions by using the tools below.

Download speeds: the users can download their torrents safely and quickly.

Founding date: the longer a torrent site has been active, the more reliable files are there for you.

If the site is banned, you need to install a VPN to get access to any country in which it works.

Any proxy/mirror sites: if your ISP restricts the site, you can connect to a mirror site or proxy.

TOR Browser

TOR Browser wisely won’t unblock any Geo-Restricted sites like HDSectror. The technical specification allows TOR Browser to try to cause, so In TOR, browsing on the web anonymously made possible due to the system of computers connected to every other.

Use VPN

But proxy sites will never keep your safety, which sometimes may lead to hampering your internet connection. The likelihood of injury to your PC is additionally there. Albeit, that’s the primary thought that comes to our mind while accessing any blocked website is employing a third internet Proxy.

However, using a VPN while surfing such sites is often an all-time simple solution to all problems. VPNs mainly allow users to vary their IP address by changing their country.

HDSector Alternatives

Movies4U

However, Movies4U is banned in many international countries like Australia, England, and India. If you are unable to use Movies4U, then the proxy sites and HDSector will help you to get rid of it. And by using this site, you can get access to the banned website directly.

The Pirate Bay

The Pirate Bay is one of the leading torrent sites. Its many torrents in almost every category of digital media you’ll guess. However, torrents range from your usual movies, TV shows, eBooks, and adult content to games.

In its operation, The Pirate Bay has faced several trials. It changes its name often to avoid blocks, but you’ll always gain access by employing some mirror or proxy sites. Therefore, Pirate Bay is prevented in almost 28 countries, although you’ll be ready to access the website.

One of the foremost helpful features is the search box, which automatically ranks torrents with the top seeds to the highest of all search result pages. This makes it easy to seek out safe, popular, and fast torrents. You’ll also customize the order of your results by the upload date, file size, and more.

This site was founded in the year of 2003.

Blocked in 28 regions, like the UK, China, Russia, and the USA.

Over 3,300,000 torrents

It will support instant downloads

The average downloading speed is 65.9 Mbps

Proxies/mirror sites: thepiratebay.zone, pirateproxy.live, piratebay1.info

Kickass Torrents

Similar to The Pirate Bay, Kickass features a massive library of torrents and an equally large community. You’re likely to seek out the content you would like with an honest number of seeds. This leads to a quick download and less time spent searching. Once on the location, you’ll notice its minimal advertising and responsive load times. You’ll need a top-quality VPN to access the location, as it’s blocked in many countries.

The site offers a comprehensive breakdown of data on each torrent. It shows you the individual files included within the game installation instructions, torrent, album art screenshots of videos, or even quick links to alternative downloads.

While Kickass features a large community sharing files, one area it doesn’t rank well in is torrent feedback. Most torrents have empty comment sections, making it hard to seek out peer reviews of which files are good or bad.

This site was founded in 2008

It needs to be fixed in several international regions like the US, the UK, and Australia.

You will get 28,000 options at the time of browsing and millions when searching.

It will support instant downloads.

The average download speed of the site is 53 Mbps

Proxies/mirror sites: https://kickasstorrent.cr/, https://kickasstorrents.to/, https://kickass.cd/

RARBG

RARBG has an intuitive interface, a comprehensive library of torrents, and in-depth information on each torrent. Its constant updates mean there’s always new content. You’ll find the current box office hits or search bar to seek out a selected file. Being a well-liked torrent site, it is blocked in many nations. But don’t worry with a good VPN, and you can get direct access to its content.

You will find these torrents on RARBG to be super simple. Television shows and movies usually feature screenshots directly on the page of the torrent. Album art, software, and posters brand images appear in pop-ups once you move on your mouse over according to the outcomes. However, the visitors can comment on the box and star ratings on torrent pages to highlight the standard of the file.

RARGB has almost no ads and super-fast load times when choosing files. It’s a “threat defense” page that needs you to enter a CAPTCHA for browser verification. However, this page is usually slow and infrequently fails to load altogether.

It was founded in the year of 2008.

Banned in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UK, Ireland, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia.

800,000+ torrents

It will not support instant downloads

The average download speed of the site is 91.6 Mbps

Proxies/mirror sites: rarbg.com/, rarbgmirror.com/, rarbgto.org/

YTS

If you’ve been torrenting for a short time, you’ve likely heard of YIFY. Now referred to as YTS, this site is legendary for its fast speeds, high-quality torrents, and the vast library of films. The advantage of YTS is you get top-quality torrents with a small file size — great if you’ve got limited bandwidth.

YTS features a user-friendly interface that incorporates embedded trailers, similar movie suggestions, and a cast synopsis. The downside is that YTS only hosts movies. You’ll need to visit an exclusive site if you’re trying to find eBooks, music, or games.

The current yts.am and yts.gd sites have tons of pop-ups that would compromise your privacy. Confirm a VPN protects you with an ad-blocker —NordVPN may be a great choice with its CyberSec malware protection.

It was founded in 2011.

It is blocked in several countries like the US, Iceland, the UK, Greece, Ireland, Australia, and others.

8,000+ torrents

It will not support instant downloads.

The average download speed of the site is 30.1 Mbps.

Proxies/mirror sites: yts.am, ytss.unblocked.is/, yts.pm/

EZTV

EZTV has become the highest torrent site for TV shows. It is often thanks to its fantastic selection of shows, clean and ad-free interface, and range of resolution options. The site was initially registered as a not-for-profit group to avoid “profit from piracy” charges.

Unfortunately, EZTV still faced various legal battles, and scammers eventually claimed its original domain. Thanks to these issues, EZTV offers a bigger selection of older shows compared to newer releases. There isn’t a choice to download full seasons, so you’ve got to torrent each episode individually.

The site was founded in 2015.

It is blocked in the UK, Australia, and other regions.

155,000+ torrents.

It will support instant downloads

The average download speed is 110.4 Mbps.

Proxies/mirror sites: eztv.unblocker.cc, eztv.re, eztv.ch

A reliable VPN with fast speeds will make downloading chapters a fast and secure process.

1337x

1337x’s design makes finding torrents easy. It’s on-page torrent information and arranged media categories. You can’t filter your searches in one click from the homepage, but more category options appear after an initial search.

Because of the third most up-to-date torrent site in the world, you’ll find everything from old movies to new films, TV shows, music, and games. However, not all 1337x files are safe — some torrents have malware or spyware in their archives. To download from 1337x safely, use a VPN with malware protection, like NordVPN.

It was found in 2007

It is banned in the UK, Australia, Ireland, and Austria.

2,400,000+ torrents

It will not support quick download

The average downloading speed is 69.4 Mbps.

Proxies/mirror sites: 1337x.tel, 1337xto.pw, 1337xto.in

LimeTorrents

LimeTorrents is a great alternative to RARBG. It will entertain users with speed and an identical user interface. It’s a fantastic tracker list and directories of their recent torrents.

Moreover, its interface is straightforward to use if you’re inexperienced with torrenting. LimeTorrents focuses on newer files, so older torrents aren’t as easy to seek out. Despite hosting almost 10 million files, you would possibly not always find what you’re trying to find.

It was found in 2009

It is banned in the UK, Australia, France, and others

9,800,000+ torrents

It will support quick downloads.

The average downloading speed is 39.1 Mbps.

Proxies/mirror sites: limetorrents.zone, limetorrents.in, limetorrents.co/

Torrentz2

Torrentz2 may be a basic torrent program that consists of a home page. It scans every torrent site in its database for your search terms and lists the websites that provide related torrents. You then choose the location that hosts the torrent file or magnet link directly. If you recognize what you’re trying to find and need a summary of your torrent choices, Torrentz2 is incredibly useful.

It’s an excellent place to seek alternative options if your regular torrent site doesn’t have the content you want. All searches are run supported by your keywords, which suggests some options get overlooked.

Be specific to form sure you get the precise content you’re trying to find. It didn’t provide links itself for copyrighted material. The first Torrentz had legal issues and packed up. Torrentz2.eu, its current site, reportedly indexes over 60 million torrents from around the web.

It was founded in 2016.

It is not banned in any country because it works as a torrent search engine.

61,000,000 torrents or more.

Average download speed: 86.9 Mbps (download speed from ETTV)

Proxies/mirror sites: https://torrentz2.eu/, https://torrentz2.cc/

TorLock

TorLock is a pervasive platform where you can upload torrents from anywhere. It has a fantastic list of titles like software, movies, music, TV shows, and software. It is best for eBooks and anime, which are challenging to find on other platforms.

The best feature of TorLock is the guarantee of only valid torrents. If you find a fake torrent, you can report it to TorLock, and it will be paid $1. However, no torrent site is doing this action. And it is a fantastic feature that will help the site to keep working safely.

But don’t think that TorLock is easy to operate. Download links are hard to find and misleading. Sometimes you will find trouble knowing what to click on to get the legitimate file.

It was found in 2010

It is blocked in India, the UK, and Australia only.

4,500,000+ torrents

It will support quick downloads.

The average downloading speed is 59.7 Mbps

Proxies/mirror sites: t0rlock1.unblocked.lol, torlock.unblocked.bet/

Protect Your Privacy – Hdsector

You will always be aware while downloading papers from the BitTorrent network. Even the P2P article sharing-based systems are often exceptionally non-centralized.

Using a VPN to cover your IP address may prevent you from an online provider tracker.

Conclusion: HDSector Proxy

That’s all for now. It is often far and away from the only thanks to getting access to the content provided by HDSector and HDSector proxy sites. There’s no need for any quiet modifications on your PC, nor does one download any relatively set up.

FAQs About Torrent Sites

Is torrenting without a VPN dangerous?

Yes, torrenting without using any VPN is not secure. And two reasons are behind this fact. Your property owner or ISP could probably take a claim against you for downloading their content.

You’re susceptible to malicious ads, pop-ups, and other threats that torrent websites sometimes harbor. I recommend you employ a reputable VPN when torrenting. It suggests you’ll always have access to the files you would like without compromising your safety.

How safe are torrent sites?

Torrents believe in a peer-to-peer network, so there’s no guarantee of complete safety, regardless of which website you visit. With many torrent site shutdowns and a mess of faux or copycat sites, there’s always the danger of getting an epidemic, malware, or worse. There are steps that you can take for torrent sites and safe downloads.

Always scan downloaded files with an antivirus before opening. Along with it, make sure that all of your traffic is routed. And it employs a quality VPN that won’t sell your data.

Why are some torrent sites blocked?

File-sharing is not illegal, but if you are sharing some copyrighted files without getting any permission from the owner is against the law. At the same time, torrent sites don’t share copyrighted material. It will allow users to upload and download files that are illegal to share without permission. Governments order ISPs to dam access to those sites in the world in an attempt to prevent illegal file sharing. Once you attempt to reach a website just like The Pirate Bay, you’ll get a mistake message.

Do free VPNs work with torrents?

Yes, there are several VPNs that are available free of charge, but you shouldn’t use one for torrenting. Most free VPNs have bandwidth limitations that stop you from downloading torrents fully. These VPNs even have limited server connections and slower speeds, which makes downloading an extended and frustrating task.

When you’re torrenting, you want to ensure that your data and activity are anonymous. Free VPNs often generate revenue with advertisements. Moreover, it will track your location and movement to focus on you more accurately if you are torrenting with a free-of-cost VPN that logs your online activity. Then you can risk and also face constitutional concerns if you download copyrighted content.

A free VPN might work with torrenting, except for reliability, security and reliable, total privacy, and quick connections. Moreover, it is better to use a paid VPN service than a free one. In this way, ExpressVPN gives you a 30-day money-back guarantee and a questions-asked refund policy. You can use this VPN without paying the fee for an entire month!

Don’t Risk Your Security — Torrent Safely With a Quality VPN

Torrenting is usually risky. But it’s one of the simplest and fastest ways to share files on the website. It is good to guard your data and anonymity when sharing files. Your best choice is to use a reliable VPN. By encrypting your internet traffic, you’ll torrent the maximum amount you would like while keeping your personal information secure.

A VPN will keep its users safe when torrenting. And by using it you can bank and shop online. It hides your location, so you’ll stream content only available in several countries. Moreover, you can also hook up to public Wi-Fi without fear of hackers or spies trying to steal your data. A top-quality VPN protects your data regardless of where you’re or what you are doing online.