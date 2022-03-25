Halston Sage Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

An American actress Halston Sage was born on 10 May 1993 in Los Angeles, California. She started modeling at the age of 14 and excelled at equestrian events in school. She was also an editor for her school newspaper.

Halston portrayed many characters in her professional career that was started in 2011. Sage is famous for her character of amber in tv series “ Crisis,” aired in 2014. She made an appearance in a movie named Joan’s Day Out and then the role of Brianna.

In her notable movies, work bling ring, grownups 2, neighbors poker night, goosebumps before I fall, people may know, late night, the last summer, and many more are included.

Moreover, in many television series, the prodigal son is most notable in which she played the role of Ainsley Whitley. The beautiful lady was seen in the music video of a famous son begin on his knees.

After that, she was starred in the music video of loving you easy. She started her acting career when she was so young and inspired ample of aspiring actresses and actors.

Halston Sage Body Measurements

Halston Sage Height: 5’5.5″

Halston Sage Weight: 53 kg

Halston Sage Breast Size: 34 inches

Halston Sage Bra Size: 32B

Halston Sage Cup size: B

Halston Sage Body Measurement: 34-23-34 inches

Halston Sage Dress size: 4

Halston Sage Shoe size: 6

Personal Information

Halston Sage Full born name: Halston Jean Schrage

Halston Sage Nicknames: Haley

Halston Sage Religion: Jewish

Halston Sage Date of birth: 28 years old

Halston Sage Zodiac sign: Taurus

Halston Sage Father name: Lenny Sage

Mother name: Tema Sage

Halston Sage Eye’s color: Brown

Halston Sage Hair color: Blonde