Every fact you need to know about Haley Arnaz

Haley Arnaz got her recognition for being the daughter of the heart of American media. Her

mother Arnaz Charf is a versatile actor and her father Desi Arnaz, the fabulous director and

the actor has always attracted the media and remained in the spotlight. However, Haley’s biological

father was Gary Charf but due to some misfortunes her parents split up and she was legally

adopted by Desi Arnaz as his stepdaughter.

Biography & Body Statistics

Name: Haley Arnaz

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: December 17, 1976

Birthplace: Louisiana, United States

Age: 45 years

Religious: Christian

Ethnicity: White

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Nationally: American

Living in: Louisiana, United States

Occupation: Professional Actress

Net worth: 4 Million US Dollars

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Weight: 54 Kilograms

Known for: “I Love Lucy’s 50th Anniversary Special” (Comedy Film)

Education: Graduated

Spouse/Boyfriend: Patty Duke (at the age of 23)

Siblings: Julia Arnaz

Parents: Desi Arnaz, Amy Arnaz

Grandparents: Desiderio Alberto Arnaz II, Desiree Evelyn Hunt, Henry Durrell Ball, Dolores de

Acha

Facts About Haley Arnaz

● Haley is the adopted daughter of American actor and singer, Desi Arnaz Jr. and his wife

Amy Arnaz

● She is popular for her phenomenal performance in Comedy Film “I Love Lucy’s 50th

Anniversary Special” in the year 2001

● In past, Haley dated Patty Duke 22 years ago when she was 23, but she has not been in

any relationship since then nor has any children

● Her mother, Amy Arnaz, died of cancer in early 2015 (Boulder City, Nevada, United

States)

● She also has a sister, Julie Arnaz, who is the real daughter of Desi Arnaz Jr. with his

another girlfriend and model, Susan Callahan Howe

● Haley went to her town’s school for earlier studies but there is no information available

about her higher studies and qualification

● Haley’s real father’s name is Gary Frederick Char

● As a kid, Haley attended professional ballet classes in “Dance ETC incorporation” and

performed many extraordinary dances as a teenager, before she pursued the acting

career