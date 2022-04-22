Every fact you need to know about Haley Arnaz

Haley Arnaz got her recognition for being the daughter of the heart of American media. Her
mother Arnaz Charf is a versatile actor and her father Desi Arnaz, the fabulous director and
the actor has always attracted the media and remained in the spotlight. However, Haley’s biological
father was Gary Charf but due to some misfortunes her parents split up and she was legally
adopted by Desi Arnaz as his stepdaughter.
Biography & Body Statistics
Name: Haley Arnaz
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: December 17, 1976
Birthplace: Louisiana, United States
Age: 45 years
Religious: Christian
Ethnicity: White
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
Nationally: American
Living in: Louisiana, United States
Occupation: Professional Actress
Net worth: 4 Million US Dollars
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 54 Kilograms
Known for: “I Love Lucy’s 50th Anniversary Special” (Comedy Film)
Education: Graduated
Spouse/Boyfriend: Patty Duke (at the age of 23)
Siblings: Julia Arnaz
Parents: Desi Arnaz, Amy Arnaz
Grandparents: Desiderio Alberto Arnaz II, Desiree Evelyn Hunt, Henry Durrell Ball, Dolores de
Acha
Facts About Haley Arnaz
● Haley is the adopted daughter of American actor and singer, Desi Arnaz Jr. and his wife
Amy Arnaz
● She is popular for her phenomenal performance in Comedy Film “I Love Lucy’s 50th
Anniversary Special” in the year 2001
● In past, Haley dated Patty Duke 22 years ago when she was 23, but she has not been in
any relationship since then nor has any children
● Her mother, Amy Arnaz, died of cancer in early 2015 (Boulder City, Nevada, United
States)
● She also has a sister, Julie Arnaz, who is the real daughter of Desi Arnaz Jr. with his
another girlfriend and model, Susan Callahan Howe
● Haley went to her town’s school for earlier studies but there is no information available
about her higher studies and qualification
● Haley’s real father’s name is Gary Frederick Char
● As a kid, Haley attended professional ballet classes in “Dance ETC incorporation” and
performed many extraordinary dances as a teenager, before she pursued the acting
career