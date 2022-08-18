Biography

Every detail you want to know about Hal Williams

By Christina Debby 0

Harold Hal Williams is an American entertainer well-known for his repetitive roles as Police Officer Smith (“Smitty”) on Sanford and Son and as Lester Jenkins, the patriarch of Marla Gibbs’ person on the NBC sitcom 227.

On December 14, 1938, Williams was born in Ohio, United States of America. Williams began working in the acting industry in 1969. Since then, he has featured in movies such as The Rookie by Clint Eastwood, Private Benjamin by Howard Zieff (he also played the role of Sgt L.C. “Ted” Ross in the same-name TV series), and Hardcore by Paul Schrader.

Hal Williams

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Halroy Candis Williams

Date of birth: December 14, 1938

Place of birth: Ohio, United States of America

Age: 84 years (As of 2022)

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Capricorn

Occupation: Actor

Spouse/Girlfriend: ​Not Available

Height: 6 feet 2 ins or 188 cm

Weight: Not Available

Facebook: @The Real Hal Williams

Instagram: @therealhalwilliams

Twitter: Not Available

Net Worth: $1 million (As of 2021)

Hal Williams SMILE

Further detail about Jack Mulhern

  • As per sources, no information is available about her parents and siblings.
  • William was previously married to Gay Anderson before marrying Renee.
  • In March 1984, he separated from Renee following a six-year marriage. They did not reveal any justification for their separation to the public.
  • At the demand of its star, James Stewart, he terminated from The Jimmy Stewart Show in 1971 controversially.
  • He showed up in a few of Sinbad’s comic creations in the right on time to mid-1990s, including The Sinbad Show and The Cherokee Boy. In Bernie Mac’s film Guess Who, he played the granddad.
  • Williams gives off an impression of being very tall in his photographs, comparative with his environmental elements.
  • William has spent a long career of almost three decades in the film industry. His net worth is about $1 million as per estimation.
  • Within a short period, he became more famous in his career. Halroy Candis Williams went popular for his presentation in his own nation United States of America, just as in different countries.

Hal Williams WIFE

Christina Debby

I am Christina Debby a Content Marketer and writer. After graduating from the University of Manchester, I started writing passionately. I am passionate about my fellow humans and want to be their inspiration. So, I can grow them. When I am working, you can find me on my social accounts.

You might also like
Biography

Everything You Want To know About Adam Lamberg

Biography

Every detail you want to know about Megan Montaner

Biography

Everything You Want To Know About Tanaya Beatty

Biography

Every detail you need to know about Annabel Scholey 