Harold Hal Williams is an American entertainer well-known for his repetitive roles as Police Officer Smith (“Smitty”) on Sanford and Son and as Lester Jenkins, the patriarch of Marla Gibbs’ person on the NBC sitcom 227.
On December 14, 1938, Williams was born in Ohio, United States of America. Williams began working in the acting industry in 1969. Since then, he has featured in movies such as The Rookie by Clint Eastwood, Private Benjamin by Howard Zieff (he also played the role of Sgt L.C. “Ted” Ross in the same-name TV series), and Hardcore by Paul Schrader.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Halroy Candis Williams
Date of birth: December 14, 1938
Place of birth: Ohio, United States of America
Age: 84 years (As of 2022)
Nationality: American
Horoscope: Capricorn
Occupation: Actor
Spouse/Girlfriend: Not Available
Height: 6 feet 2 ins or 188 cm
Weight: Not Available
Facebook: @The Real Hal Williams
Instagram: @therealhalwilliams
Twitter: Not Available
Net Worth: $1 million (As of 2021)
Further detail about Jack Mulhern
- As per sources, no information is available about her parents and siblings.
- William was previously married to Gay Anderson before marrying Renee.
- In March 1984, he separated from Renee following a six-year marriage. They did not reveal any justification for their separation to the public.
- At the demand of its star, James Stewart, he terminated from The Jimmy Stewart Show in 1971 controversially.
- He showed up in a few of Sinbad’s comic creations in the right on time to mid-1990s, including The Sinbad Show and The Cherokee Boy. In Bernie Mac’s film Guess Who, he played the granddad.
- Williams gives off an impression of being very tall in his photographs, comparative with his environmental elements.
- William has spent a long career of almost three decades in the film industry. His net worth is about $1 million as per estimation.
- Within a short period, he became more famous in his career. Halroy Candis Williams went popular for his presentation in his own nation United States of America, just as in different countries.