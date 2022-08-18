Every detail you want to know about Hal Williams

Harold Hal Williams is an American entertainer well-known for his repetitive roles as Police Officer Smith (“Smitty”) on Sanford and Son and as Lester Jenkins, the patriarch of Marla Gibbs’ person on the NBC sitcom 227.

On December 14, 1938, Williams was born in Ohio, United States of America. Williams began working in the acting industry in 1969. Since then, he has featured in movies such as The Rookie by Clint Eastwood, Private Benjamin by Howard Zieff (he also played the role of Sgt L.C. “Ted” Ross in the same-name TV series), and Hardcore by Paul Schrader.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Halroy Candis Williams

Date of birth: December 14, 1938

Place of birth: Ohio, United States of America

Age: 84 years (As of 2022)

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Capricorn

Occupation: Actor

Spouse/Girlfriend: ​Not Available

Height: 6 feet 2 ins or 188 cm

Weight: Not Available

Facebook: @The Real Hal Williams

Instagram: @therealhalwilliams

Twitter: Not Available

Net Worth: $1 million (As of 2021)

