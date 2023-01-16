GTA 6 and Bully 2 are possibly in Development at Rockstar!

As indicated by an ex-3D artist, Rockstar has been building up various new undertakings at the same time since 2017.

Angith Jayarajan made 3D liveliness for Rockstar India’s Technicolor branch for half a year. In that time, he dealt with Red Dead Redemption 2 and other puzzle games, which undoubtedly incorporated Grand Theft Auto 6 and potentially even Bully 2.

As Jayarajan says in an Instagram post from September: “I did a course in 3D movement, completed a boss in liveliness, and made two energized short movies. After that, I worked at Rockstar Games. I dealt with Red Dead Redemption 2 and two or three games I can’t name yet.”

Development of GTA 6

We know Grand Theft Auto 6 is in the developing stage. The arrangement is too enormous to lay lethargic. GTA V is as yet beneficial, yet Take-Two Interactive anticipates that profit should be direct. Rockstar is quickening its concentration to cutting edge, and its parent organization Take-Two says its forthcoming games pipeline is more significant than at any other time. Organization CEO Strauss Zelnick additionally prodded ultra-high-constancy designs in Rockstar’s being-developed games.

Truly this advancement isn’t a shock. Game studios are continually dealing with many games without a moment’s delay.

Some shows get absolute discharges. However, others cease to exist. Some people are even placed in limbo for a considerable time and years. In any case, the planning is significant here, and collapsing the ongoing Bully 2 is bits of gossip in with the general mish-mash. There’s a solid case for a Bully continuation.

Bully 2

Sources of late said Bully 2’s advancement began as far back as 2011, at the end of the day, burnt out through two years. Rockstar moved from Bully 2 to GTA V to prepare the juggernaut for its last-gen comfort discharge. Jayarajan’s remarks may indicate that Rockstar got Bully 2 once more.

Past gossipy tidbits demonstrate the game will discharge on cutting-edge consoles, and usually, designers get activities to re-detail them.

“Bully 2” can fill the goliath hole between Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 6’s discharge. It would also give Rockstar fans something to bite on outside of online substance in GTA and Red Dead Online, yet it’d be a decent return to a more specific time for the studio.

On the other hand, it’s conceivable Jayarajan dealt with games that have just been dropped. Or, he could’ve assisted with the new PlayStation VR port of LA Noire. The two more probable of the two undertakings is GTA 6, though Bully 2 could be in limbo or an amorphous state.

Whatever Rockstar has in progress, don’t expect it at any point soon. The studio is famous for taking a long time to make its ventures. In the meantime, everyone’s eyes are on the new Red Dead Redemption 2, which vows to outfit the entire day of the stage for top-of-the-line visuals and execution.