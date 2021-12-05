Goth Egg: Body Measurements, Height, Weight, Shoe Size, and More!

Goth Egg is a Social Media Representative. Also, she’s a TikTok star with hundreds of thousands of followers. Social media provides numerous openings for people to show their bents and creativity to the world.

Countless people use it wisely and make use of funk eggs as one of them. She’s veritably good at creating colorful types of vids on TikTok, and utmost of her vids do lip-sync and cotillion.

Goth. Egg Wiki

Name Goth. Egg

Birthday: 24th March 2000

Age: 21 Years

Gender: Female

Height: 5 Feet and 5 inches

Weight: 53 Kg

Nationality: American

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Brown

Profession: TikTok personality

Parents: N/A

Instagram: Goth Egg Instagram

Twitter: Goth Egg Twitter

TikTok: Goth Egg TikTok

Goth. Egg Net Worth

She has a wide social area network. Therefore, she is earning more from her social media. Consequently, she is owing to an overall net worth of 800 thousand dollars.

Goth. Egg: Body Measurements

Goth has a beautiful and charming body shape. Fans like her to see on the TikTok screen. She is a smart, handsome, and good-looking girl with body measurements of 34-26-34 inches. Moreover, she is wearing a 7 US shoe size.

Goth. Egg: Social Media

Goth Egg is a famed American model. She has numerous accounts on social media. Besides all, she has further than 831k followers on Instagram.

Furthermore, all her performances run with multiple of her addict’s followers. She has her Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts where she posts her filmland and vids for likes and comments.

Her YouTube channel also has numerous subscribers. She also gives feedback and also thanking her addict’s followers for support and love. Goth Egg also loves and supports her lovers and also talks with them through social media.