Google Makes Money From Online Casinos

If you search for online casinos on Google, you will often see ads for non Gamstop casinos. Google officially forbids ads of non-licensed casinos, but falls short in practice!

This is apparent from research by our website. The Gaming Authority is investigating its legal options in this area. Google has taken action against the illegal casinos in response to this article.

Google is the standard for looking up info on the Internet for good reason. The American company’s algorithm is untouched when it comes to displaying the information you’re looking for.

Businesses can purchase ads from Google that appear above organic search results. You can go to Google Ads, formerly Google Adwords, with a large and small budget, claims the search giant. Businesses can specify which terms they want to advertise on in Google’s Ads program, and they will be at the top when people search for them. This is possible, as long as their budget allows

Google Ads states in its terms and conditions that it allows ads for online gambling. There are various conditions attached to this, including specific conditions for New Zealand. Ad in New Zealand with Google AdWords for games of chance and games is generally allowed, as long as a provider has a license for this from the government.

Research Google Adwords: The Legal Online Casinos

In practice, Google displays plenty of ads for companies that do not have a license from the Gaming Agency. Our website conducted research into the practice and searched for various well-known keywords related to (online) casinos.

The search was performed in an incognito browser window where no account was logged in. In this case it is therefore a clean impression, local results may differ depending on the settings, search preferences, and the profile that Google has for the user.

How Much Does Google Make From Illegal Casinos?

Without a look at Google’s accounts, it’s hard to say how much money Google makes from its ads for illegal casinos. Each advertiser for illegal online casinos has its own budget and Google will display the ads until this budget is exhausted.

The number of times that a particular keyword is searched for at Google therefore influences the number of times that ads can be shown.

According to the same Google Ads Keyword Planner, New Zealand Casinos are searched 500,000 times per month, a 900% increase over the same period last year. Naturally, this is also about looking for information on reliable New Zealand casinos. Prices to get to the top range from €1.20 to €29.78 for this search term.

Best Online Casinos NZ is searched 50,000 times per month, an increase of nearly one million percent over last year. The price for access to the summit ranges from €1.96 to €15.61.

The competition for search terms shows that enough parties have these search terms in their sights. So you can say without hesitation that Google earns a lot from these search terms as illegal online casinos are promoted.

Google Says It Will Take Action!

After publication, we received a response from Google. The search giant has taken action against the websites that violated Google’s policy, the company said. However, a quick sample shows that the aforementioned search terms are still preceded by ads for illegal casinos. When asked about this situation, a Google spokesperson said:

“We work as hard as we can to prevent nasty ads from appearing on Google. We remove an average of about 5,900 ads every minute. In 2020, we also blocked nearly 1.7 million malicious accounts. This is a cat and mouse game with scammers. We are doing everything we can to arm ourselves better against them.”

Rogue ads come from sophisticated and hostile actors who use tactics such as “cloaking” or sensational language, Google explains in a statement.

When Google updates its enforcement, those companies will try new tactics to avoid detection. Google indicates that it is an identity verification program for advertisers to get ahead of that behaviour. The search engine also has technology to better detect that behaviour. While the company reports that the number of ad accounts that have been disabled as a result of policy violations has increased by 70% from 1 million to more than 1.7 million, in practice it still occurs. In total, the company has blocked or removed 867 million ads for trying to evade Google’s detection systems, including 143 million ads for cloaking.