Gizella Bryant Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Gizella Bryant was born on 09th September 1970. She belongs to an influential political family in Washington DC, where she acquired knowledge of the way to involve in political issues. Gizella is famous among her fans as an American television actress. She got married to Jamal Harrison Bryant in 2002. Moreover, she gave birth to three children. Besides all, her relationship with him not too long simply because of her husband’s affair. Later on, she left him in 2009 and moved forward in her career. And now she is a hearty actress.

Get all about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Gizelle Bryant Weight: 75 Kg or (165 lbs)

Gizelle Bryant Height: 5 feet and 10 inches

Gizelle Bryant Shoe Size: 11 US

Gizelle Bryant Bra Size: 34D

Gizelle Bryant Zodiac Sign: Virgo

Gizelle Bryant Body measurements: 38-28-39 inches or (97-71-99 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: