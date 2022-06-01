Every Fact You Need To Know About Gil Bellows

Gil Bellows is a well-known Canadian film actor and also got fame because of her role as Tommy Williams in The Shawshank Redemption. One of his other roles was noted in Ally McBeal as Billy Thomas in the television show.

He was born on 28 June 1967 in Vancouver, British, Columbia, Canada. Gil got his education from Magee Secondary School and then started her career at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles. His first motion picture, along with other co-stars Mark Rolston, Paul McCrane, and Bob Gunton, went viral in 1994.

Gil Bellows’s most popular series are The Agency, Love and a.45, Un amour de sorcière, Kill the Messenger, House at the End of the Street, and a Super Channel Science-Fiction adventure thriller film entitled " Infected" are included.

He was awarded Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Peabody Awards. His wife’s name is Rya Kihlstedt and they married on 3 October 1994. The couple has two children; one daughter Ava Emanuelle and a son named Giovanni. According to sources, the estimated net worth is almost $1 million.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Gil Bellows

Date of birth: 28 June 1967

Place of birth: Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada

Age: 55 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Cancer

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actor, screenwriter, and director

Instagram: @ Gil.bellows

Net Worth: approx.: $5million

Spouse/Girlfriend: Rya Kihlstedt

All about the body measurements of the Gil Bellows

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: Not Available

Height: 5’11”

Shoe size: 8 US

Body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Gil Bellows