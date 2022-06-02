Every fact you need to know about Gigi Santo Pietro

Gigi Santo Pietro is a popular American kid of Vanna White. Vanna is a well-known tv personality and actress. She got fame because of her hard work. Gigi is her daughter and was raised by her.

Vanna White has been active in the industry since the 1980s and has been spent almost 4 decades. Gigi Santo Pietro is one of the popular daughters who is enjoying life with her mother. Gigi is fond of photography and went to NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts to get a photography education. Gigi is living a life on her mother’s net worth, which is $70 million.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Gigi Santo Pietro

Date of birth: 1 st July, 1997

Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Age: 24 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Cancer

Nationality: American

Occupation: celebrity daughter

Instagram: @gigisantopietro

Net Worth: approx.: $70 Million (mother’s net worth)

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Gigi Santo Pietro

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 57kg

Height: 5’4”

Shoe size: Not Available

Body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Gigi Santo Pietro