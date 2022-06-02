Every fact you need to know about Gigi Santo Pietro

Gigi Santo Pietro is a popular American kid of Vanna White. Vanna is a well-known tv personality and actress. She got fame because of her hard work. Gigi is her daughter and was raised by her.
Vanna White has been active in the industry since the 1980s and has been spent almost 4 decades. Gigi Santo Pietro is one of the popular daughters who is enjoying life with her mother. Gigi is fond of photography and went to NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts to get a photography education. Gigi is living a life on her mother’s net worth, which is $70 million.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Gigi Santo Pietro
- Date of birth: 1 st July, 1997
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Age: 24 years old (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Cancer
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: celebrity daughter
- Instagram: @gigisantopietro
- Net Worth: approx.: $70 Million (mother’s net worth)
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Single
All about the body measurements of the Gigi Santo Pietro
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 57kg
- Height: 5’4”
- Shoe size: Not Available
- Body measurements: Not Available
Facts about Gigi Santo Pietro
- Gigi Santo Pietro is a popular star kid who was born in1997.
- Her birthplace is California, United States.
- Gigi is the daughter of a popular American actress philanthropist and restaurant owner,
George Santo Pietro.
- She has a brother named Nikko Santo Pietro. He was born on 21st July 1994.
- Gigi is active on social media, as you can follow her on Instagram under the name @gigisantopietro, where she has more than 787 followers.
- She has fond of photography, and she mentioned her site name on her Instagram bio.
- She always did travel around the world along with her parents.
- Gigi completed her education at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in photography located in New York.
- There is no information about her net worth. According to an estimation, the estimated
net worth of her famous mother is almost $70 million. It means she is enjoying her mother’s wealth.