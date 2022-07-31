Gail Ann O’Grady Body Measurements, Buio, Height, Weight

Gail Ann O’Grady is an American producer and actress who was born on 23 January 1963. Jan and Jim O Grady were her parents as she grew up in Illinois in the US. She got fame due to her appearance in many television series.

In these most popular, Donna Abandando in the ABC police drama NYPD Blue and an NBC drama series Helen Pryor are included. By this American NBC drama series, she got massive fame. After that, she got the leading roles in many television series.

Gail Ann O’Grady was also nominated for the Prestigious Emmy Award three times. Basically, she took the start of her career in the industry as a model and appeared in many commercials. Besides, Gail O’ Grady was made an appearance as a guest actor and villain in some movies.

The estimated net worth of Gail O’ Grady is $ 3 million. The surprising thing is that Grady has been married six times. She gave birth to her first child in 2014 with her ex Chris Byers. Her son’s name is Michael Colton O’ Grady. Now Gail O’ Grady Spouse’s name is Josef Shamir.

Gail O’ Grady Body Measurements

Weight: 61 kg (135 lbs)

Height: 5 feet 3 inches

Bra Size: 34 D

Shoe Size: 7 US

Body measurement: 38-28-36 inches

Gail Ann O’Grady Personal Information