Everything you need to know about Gabriel McClain

Gabriel McClain is an American actor and brother of Thrii, who is a famous American girl group that was formed in 2005. He was born on 17th April 2001 in Atlanta, Georgia, US. Gabriel has appeared on screen several times. He is known for his role in Hubie Halloween in 2020.
He starred in Daddy’s Little Girls is a 2007 American romantic comedy-drama film. Tyler Perry wrote and directed the film produced by Perry and Reuben Cannon. Gabriel also appeared in 2020 Messenger: My Sanity (2020).
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Gabriel McClain
Date of birth: 17 April 2001
Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
Age: 21 years
Horoscope: Taurus
Nationality: American
Height: 5 ft 9 inches / 175 cm
Weight: 79 kg or 174 lbs
Occupation: Actor
Net Worth: $4 million
Spouse/Girlfriend: Unknown
Instagram: @gabrielmcclain
Twitter: @gabrielmcclain
Further details about Gabriel McClain
- Gabriel was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. He was landed into a family of child actors.
- He has three older sisters who formed a music group. His elder sister, Sierra Aylina McClain, was born on 16 March 1994, Lauryn Alisa McClain was born on 9 January 1997, and China Anne McClain was born on 25 August 1998.
- Gabriel’s father’s name is Michael McClain, a music producer. He produced Solange Knowles’ debut album Solo Star in 2002. His mother’s name is Shontell McClain. She is a songwriter and former screenwriter.
- All of McClain’s children grew up watching Disney films and musical classics. Gabriel is the younger one in this talented family. They come from an artistic and musical family.
- In 2004, his sisters became interested in music when they watched their father produce and write songs. They started to write songs, dance, and choreograph. In addition to singing, acting, and dancing, all three sisters of Gabriel can play the piano, guitar, and bass.
- Details regarding his educational background, early childhood, and relationships are currently unavailable. Unlike his sisters, Gabriel does not have a Wikipedia page so far.
- He has social media handles, but it is not confirmed whether it’s real or not, as Gabriel did not post anything on his Instagram account.
- On Instagram, he has around 50k followers without a single post. He gained almost a thousand followers on Twitter, where the user posts mostly about his sisters, so maybe it’s not a real account.
- Gabriel’s body measurements are 40-32-16 inches, and he wears a shoe-sized of 9 US. Further, he has black hair and dark brown eyes.
- The actor who rose to fame as China Anne McClain’s younger brother appeared in Daddy’s Little Girls; he played a minor role alongside his sisters.
- McClain has an estimated net worth of 4 million dollars as of 2022. This includes his assets, money, and income.