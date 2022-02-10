Everything you need to know about Gabriel McClain

Gabriel McClain is an American actor and brother of Thrii, who is a famous American girl group that was formed in 2005. He was born on 17th April 2001 in Atlanta, Georgia, US. Gabriel has appeared on screen several times. He is known for his role in Hubie Halloween in 2020.

He starred in Daddy’s Little Girls is a 2007 American romantic comedy-drama film. Tyler Perry wrote and directed the film produced by Perry and Reuben Cannon. Gabriel also appeared in 2020 Messenger: My Sanity (2020).

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Gabriel McClain

Date of birth: 17 April 2001

Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Age: 21 years

Horoscope: Taurus

Nationality: American

Height: 5 ft 9 inches / 175 cm

Weight: 79 kg or 174 lbs

Occupation: Actor

Net Worth: $4 million

Spouse/Girlfriend: Unknown

Instagram: @gabrielmcclain

Twitter: @gabrielmcclain

