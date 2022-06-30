All You Need To Know About Visual Artist- Frances Bean Cobain

American visual artist Frances Bean Cobain (August 18, 1992) is famously known as

the only child of Courtney Love and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. Her father executed

suicide, and her mother was later charged for substance abuse. These incidents put her

into the spotlight for the wrong reasons. As an artist, she has one of her works shown at

the La Luz de Jesus Gallery under the pseudonym “Fiddle Tim.”

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Real name: Frances Bean Cobain

Date of birth: August 18, 1992

Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, the USA

Age: 29 years old (As of 2022)

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Leo

Occupation: Visual Artist, Model,

Marital Status: married, Isaiah Silver

NetWorth: $11.3 Million

Instagram: @thespacewitch

All about the body measurements of the Bean Cobain

Here are the body measurements of this charming artist

●Weight: 49 kg (108 lbs)

●Height: 5’7”inch (175cm)

●Eye Color: Green

●Hair Color: Black

●Bra size: N/A

●Shoe size: 8 US

●Body measurements: N/A

Further details about Frances Bean Cobain

● Bean Cobain was born in Los Angeles, California, the USA, to Courtney Love and

Kurt Cobain.

● On April 5, 1994, Cobain’s father was found dead at his home and suspected

suicide. After that, Cobain was subsequently raised by her paternal grandmother

and mother. She was again left under her grandmother’s care after her mother’s

drug-related arrest in 2003.

● In August 2010, Cobain attained 37% of her late dad’s estate. In August 2006,

Cobain did a photoshoot for the famous ‘Elle’ magazine wearing her father’s

favorite brown cardigan and pajama pants.

● In 2008, she posed for Harper’s Bazaar’s photo spread dressed as Evita Peron.

Three years later, she modeled her web photo series for ‘Hedi Slimane.’

● In 2017, the charming model became the face of the Spring/Summer 2017

campaign of ‘Marc Jacobs.’

● In 2010, Bean Cobain displayed a collection of artwork titled ‘Scumfuck’ at the La

Luz de Jesus Gallery under the pseudonym “Fiddle Tim.” She participated in a

group show in 2012, creating art called ‘MiXTAPE,’ choosing the best track, ‘The

Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Black.”

● She served as a guest vocalist to the track “My Space” from the album by Evelyn

Evelyn on March 30, 2010. She performed as an executive producer for the HBO

movie ‘Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck’ that documents her father’s life.

● Reflecting on the American beauty’s love life, she tied the knot in June 2014 with

musician Isaiah Silva. Later on, the duo separated. Currently, the rumors are that

she is in a relationship with The Ceremonies frontman Matthew Cook.

FAQs

Q: Who is Bean Cobain?

A: American visual artist-model is the only child of Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain.

Q: How Tall is Bean Cobain?

A: 175 cm (in feet inches- 5′ 7′′)

Q: Where is Bean Cobain from?

A: Los Angeles, California, the USA.

Q: Is Bean Cobain active on social media?

A: Yes, She is pretty active on the social media platform. On Instagram, she has 1.4m

Followers and 47 Posts.