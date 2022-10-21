Five Big Openings Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM starts in November, several amazing new tourist attractions will open in different parts of the country.

From a winter sun paradise to a water sports heaven, each of these new developments adds something unique to the peninsula’s wide range of attractions and activities, which all kinds of travelers can enjoy.

On July 12, 2022, Qatar Tourism announced the newest attractions that will build on the country’s long-term plan to grow tourism. Qatar wants to take advantage of the fact that more than a million people are expected to visit for the FIFA World Cup 2022TM and show the rest of the world its hidden treasures and can’t-miss vacation spots.

Berthold Trenkel, the Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, said, “The countdown to the World Cup is well underway, and before the games start, there will be a lot of world-class attractions.” We hope that, along with all the excitement about the tournament itself, people will be impressed by Qatar’s new, high-tech tourism developments, which will make the country a much more attractive place to visit. There are new beaches for those seeking sun, sea, and sand; theme parks and hotels that specialize in water sports for those after an exciting vacation; and lots of new resorts, spas, and restaurants for those who want a more relaxing vacation.

What if you can’t make it to Qatar?

For most, the journey to the live event is a bit of a trek. If you can’t make it for whatever reason – the cost of travel, the logistics, an existing commitment – and are thinking about other ways you can get involved in the World Cup excitement, there are plenty of options for you.

The matches themselves will all be either televised or available via live streaming. In the UK, you've got viewing options via terrestrial BBC and ITV; Fox has won the broadcasting rights for the games in the US; Canada's main broadcasters cover both the English and French-language coverage.

But if you are able and willing to make the journey to Qatar, here is some of the excitement that awaits you.

Winter Wonderland

Doha Winter Wonderland will open in Qatar later this year on a sandy island. Make sure to bring your sunglasses and sunblock. At the famous sister event in London’s Hyde Park, the weather is cold, but at Doha Winter Wonderland, people will be able to relax on the beach in pleasant temperatures in the mid-20°C range.

It’s five o’clock somewhere… Here’s the lowdown on where you can grab a drink at Winter Wonderland

Explorer’s Rest

Bavarian Village

Carousel Bar

Bar Ice

Thor’s Tipi

The Fire Pit with Pepsi MAX

Arctic Lodge

And more…#HydeParkWinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/dSALidVTLp — Winter Wonderland (@WinterWonderLDN) October 16, 2022

Doha Winter Wonderland will bring the holiday spirit to the Middle East with seafront chalets, eateries, festival games, 50 rides, and cafes.

The new 200,000-square-meter attraction will be near Lusail City, just north of Qatar’s capital. It will be run by IMG, the same company that runs Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park every year.

Fuwairit Kite Beach (FKB)

Is a new, high-tech kite beach resort that will soon open in Fuwairit. Fuwairit is a beach town about an hour’s drive north of Doha. It has great conditions for kitesurfing because the winds are always strong, the water is calm, and the sand is very soft.

The resort is made for kitesurfers, so it has everything you need for the water and even more for when you’re not there. There will be a yoga studio, a fully stocked gym, restaurants, a pool, and much more.

The Al Barari Post

The Outpost will be the first of its kind in Qatar. It will be a beautiful resort in the world-famous Inland Sea nature reserve that combines closeness to nature, sustainability, and high-end service.

Surrounded by tall dunes and desert wilderness, these 21 luxury lodges with private pools are the perfect place to get away from the busy city. Some of the things you can do include stargazing, riding in a hot air balloon, and going on immersive desert walks where you can learn about the local wildlife. You can also get “Emerge in Nature” spa treatments and taste some of the best food in the world.

North of Qetaifan Island

Qetaifan Island North will be the first “Entertainment Island” in Qatar. It will have floating hotels, beach clubs, and a water park with 36 rides, including “The Icon Tower” zone, which will have the highest slide of its kind in the world at 85 metres.

The final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM will be held at the Lusail Stadium, which is close to the island.

Project West Bay North Beach

West Bay North Beach is a huge new tourist attraction that is being built. It will cover 40,000 square metres of Doha’s best beachfront. The public and private beach areas will offer three different beach experiences, as well as a wide range of food and drinks so that everyone can enjoy a popular city beach.

There have been a lot of new resorts and attractions opening in Qatar in the last few years, and this wave of new ones is just the latest. The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum opened in March 2022 as one of the most cutting-edge sports museums in the world. Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park, which opened in 2021, was one of the largest theme parks in the area. It had 28 slides and rides. And last summer, Quest Doha, a theme park with the world’s tallest indoor roller coaster, opened to the public.

There will also be many fun things to do in Qatar after the FIFA World Cup 2022TM. Along with the new Geneva International Motorshow, Qatar will host the Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix for at least ten years starting in 2023.