The world of fitness is filled with challenges and the potential to push you further than ever before. In some cases, it involves extremes while in other cases it can be fun and simple. To help you take on some simple fitness challenges, we have got a few to jumpstart your progress.

5 fitness challenges to shake things up

Touch your toes

Not only is this a great way to cool down after an exercise, but it can also help to stretch your muscles and improve flexibility. By bending forward, you are activating your hamstrings and stretching out your back. If you cannot touch your toes right now, it gives you a goal to work towards. Try to practice this twice a day for a week or two and take note of your body’s changes.

Kick ups

This simple exercise can be done in so many different ways. From standing, to seated and even in a tabletop position, there are so many ways that you can perform kick ups. They can also tone your arms while improving your co-ordination. Try to do as many as possible each day, seeing how you improve over the next week or so.

Planking

This is one of the most effective ways to work on your core strength, flexibility and posture. It is simple enough to add to your workout or yoga routine and improve your overall strength. Challenge yourself to a plan a day and try to increase the duration. After a month, see how long you are able to hold it.

Hula hooping

This fun outdoor activity is not only for children. In fact, this activity has been gaining traction in the fitness world as a result of its health benefits. It is a great form of cardio, can improve coordination and works a wide range of muscle groups that includes your abdominal muscles, obliques, lower back and hips. Try this for 10 minutes a day and you will see great results.

Start dancing

Another quick and underrated way to exercise is by dancing. This does not mean that you need to sign up for salsa or tango classes. You can sign up for free online classes or download fitness apps that include it as a workout option. And when all else fails, play your favourite song on full blast and rock out in your living room.

Are you up for the challenge?

We hope that our list of quick and easy fitness challenges inspires you to try something new and push yourself to do more. Do not underestimate the power of simplicity when it comes to exercising. As with any fitness challenge, make sure that you track your progress to see how things have changed and how you have progressed. Reward yourself too with fun things, and signup to play online for extra incentive. This is a great way to stay motivated while on your journey to self-improvement.