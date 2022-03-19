Fernando Colombo, Famous Woman Referee Net worth, Personal and Professional life

Beautiful and sexy Fernando Colombo is the famous sports referee from Brazil. She is also the journalist and known as the hottest referee in the world. Fernanda became the referee in 2014 Copa Do Brazil, and now she is only 28 years old.

Moreover, she is the best referee in the world and also the part of the FIFA World Cup that happened in Russia. She was there as a judge. Recently she got popular because of the prank in Brazilain club with a player. You can find all the other information there.

Early life and Education

Fernando was born on 24th April 1991 in Colombo. She became the referee in most famous events such as the 2018 FIFA world cup and the 2014 Copa do Brazil. Fernanda appeared on screen in 2018 on Band TV with her colleague Juliana Salimeni.

She graduated in Physical Education that helped a lot in her career. Colombo started her career as a model and, after that, became the most popular referee.

She did many campaigns and photoshoots in her modeling career. Fernanda considers the rich woman, and after that, she is interested in soccer and started her career as a referee.

Personal Life

We don’t know much about her parents, but her mother’s name is Vera Colombo. She got married in 2018 with Sandro Meira Ricci. They met at a formal meeting, and he was a former football referee in Brazil. Currently, he is serving as a referee for the channel Global Network. They are attracted to each other because of their interest in sports.

Her husband also popular because he introduced goal-line technology in 2013 for validating the goal. He was a referee in the 2014 FIFA World cup, and after that, he took his retirement from the field. After the retirement, Sandro is hired as a football referee and Tv analyst by Globo.

personality

This charming personality is twenty-eight years old. She is tall and has a great figure because of her sports career. The height of Fernanda is 5 feet and 8 inches and weight 67 kg.

The blonde hair Fernando is conscious of her diet and physical activity; therefore, she always takes a healthy diet and does exercises.

Net Worth

We don’t know about the salary of Fernanda, but the net worth is 1-5$ million. It is a big amount because of her referee career. She earned so much by her modeling career as well and then from the field.

She really loves to play soccer; therefore was a part of FIFA matches. Besides, she got skills at a very young age as the famous referee of the world. Still, she is well known as the hottest referee in the world and expecting much more former.

Bottom Line

Fernanda Colombo is the great lady and the inspiration for everyone. As we said, she has a huge net worth and earned popularity and money through her modeling and sports career. She proved wrong to those people who say referee or sports commentator job is just perfect for men.

She also got criticism from former sports directors because of dishonesty. Here you can see and know about the vulgar proposals that she received on social media after she pranked with the player.