Faze Jarvis Bio, Wiki, Net Worth, Weight, Wife, and More!

Faze Jarvis is a British Youtuber and Twitch anchor known for the numerous real-life content and challenges on her YouTube channel.

Among them were Frasier Sisters, who first appeared as the titlist. He’s also known as a member of the Faze group, which he joined on 23rd April 2019.

He was born in England on 11th November 2001. Jarvis is 18 times old, and his birth sign is Scorpio. He has British citizenship and is white. In the same way, the media is still ignorant of his educational background.

Faze Jarvis Wiki

Real Name: Jarvis Kaye

Date of Birth: 11th November 2001

Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches

Birthplace: England

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

Nationality: British

Ethnicity: Mixed

Profession: Twitch Streamer

Dating/Girlfriend: Sommer Ray

Married/Wife: No

Net Worth: 2.9 million dollars

Parents: N/A

Siblings: Frazier



Faze Jarvis: Net Worth

Faze Jarvis Social Media

Faze Jarvis is a famous star of social media whatever it is Instagram or TikTok. Fans like to see him on all platforms and like his videos. Faze also has a YouTube channel where he posted numerous videos and shots to impress fans and subscribers.