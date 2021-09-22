Farrah Fawcett Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Farah Fawcett is an American actress and model who was born on 2nd February 1947 in Texas, United States. She attended John J Pershing Middle School in Houston, Texas. After that, she won a beauty contest and was grabbed by Hollywood agents for acting.

Fawcett went to the University of Texas for graduation and got a degree in Microbiology degree. She had a strong passion for modeling and acting. She performed in many commercial shoots such as Wella Balsam and Ultra Toothpaste.

Farrah Fawcett married Lee Majors from 1973 to 1982. She was involved with Ryan O’Neal and had a son Redmond James, born in 1985. Fawcett was in a relationship with James in the late 1990s.

Fawcett rocked when a poster of the red bathing suit-clad actress sold 12 million copies. She starred in many movies and was nominated for three Emmy nominations. In 2006, she was diagnosed with anal cancer. Well, she passed away on 25th June 2009.

Farrah Fawcett Body Measurements

Farrah Fawcett Weight: 61 kg

Farrah Fawcett Height: 5’7″

Farrah Fawcett Bra size: 34B

Farrah Fawcett Shoe size: 8

Farrah Fawcett Body measurements: 36-24-35 inches

Personal Information

Farrah Fawcett Birth Date: 2 February 1947

Farrah Fawcett Died: 25 June 2009

Farrah Fawcett Nationality: American

Farrah Fawcett Horoscope: Gemini

Farrah Fawcett Eye color: Blue

Farrah Fawcett Hair color: Blonde