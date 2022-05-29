Every Fact You Need To Know About Faith Ordway

Faith Ordway is a popular TikTok star and social media personality. She got fame on the Tiktok

platform and earned 3 million followers.

Faith was born on 21st June 2001 in Ohio, United States. She got an education from her hometown and then went to college for higher studies. No Details regarding parents and siblings are revealed yet. But in some of her videos, her parents appeared.

Moreover, she also shared pictures of her family on Instagram. she started her career under the user name faithordway7 in 2019. She posted various types of videos, and her dance video got popular. This video went viral, and Faith gained a huge number of followers. Besides, she also launched her youtube channel, where she uploaded many blogs. Mike Majlak and Logan Paul were seen in her Youtube videos.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Faith Ordway

Date of birth: 12 June 2001

Place of birth: Ohio, United States

Age: 20 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Gemini

Nationality: American

Occupation: Tiktoker

Instagram: @ faithordway

Net Worth: approx.: $550,000

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Faith Ordway

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 53kg

height: 5’5”

shoe size: Not Available

body measurements: 31-26-35

Facts about Faith Ordway

 Faith Ordway stands tall at 5 feet and 5 inches and has beautiful blue-colored eyes.

 Her dance video went viral on Tiktok, and she got 890k followers because of it, and now she has crossed over 7.9 million.

 She is active on social media. You can follow her on Youtube, Tiktok, and Instagram.

 We don’t know about her estimated net worth; however, according to sources, the average

salary is approximately $550,000.