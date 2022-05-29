Every Fact You Need To Know About Faith Ordway

Faith Ordway is a popular TikTok star and social media personality. She got fame on the Tiktok
platform and earned 3 million followers.
Faith was born on 21st June 2001 in Ohio, United States. She got an education from her hometown and then went to college for higher studies. No Details regarding parents and siblings are revealed yet. But in some of her videos, her parents appeared.
Moreover, she also shared pictures of her family on Instagram. she started her career under the user name faithordway7 in 2019. She posted various types of videos, and her dance video got popular. This video went viral, and Faith gained a huge number of followers. Besides, she also launched her youtube channel, where she uploaded many blogs. Mike Majlak and Logan Paul were seen in her Youtube videos.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Faith Ordway
- Date of birth: 12 June 2001
- Place of birth: Ohio, United States
- Age: 20 years old (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Gemini
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Tiktoker
- Instagram: @ faithordway
- Net Worth: approx.: $550,000
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Single
All about the body measurements of the Faith Ordway
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 53kg
- height: 5’5”
- shoe size: Not Available
- body measurements: 31-26-35
