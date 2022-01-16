Biography

Fabiana Udenio Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
Fabiana Udenio was born on 21st December 1964in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She’s an Italian actress. The actress began her at an early age. Moreover, her first debut film was The Tempest. She gained recognition after playing the part of Alotta Fagina, which played in Austin Powers International Man of Riddle. She made numerous notable movies like RoboCop 2, Bride of Re-Animator, Summer School, and others. This protean actress also gives her guest appearance in different films and TV series as Baywatch, Full House, Babylon 5, NYPD Blue, and Quantum Leap. Fabiana Udenio’s net worth is 5 million dollars.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Fabiana Udenio Weight: 130 lbs or (59kg)
  • Fabiana Udenio Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches
  • Fabiana Udenio Bra Size: 32 D
  • Fabiana Udenio Shoe Size: 6 US
  • Fabiana Udenio Body Measurements: 36-26-35 inches or (91-66-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Fabiana Udenio Date of Birth: 21st December 1964
  • Fabiana Udenio Age: 56 years
  • Fabiana Udenio Eye color: Dark Brown
  • Fabiana Udenio Hair color: Dark Brown
  • Fabiana Udenio Nationality: Italian and Argentine
  • Fabiana Udenio Horoscope: Sagittarius
  • Fabiana Udenio Spouse/Boyfriend: Robert MacLeod (m. 2004–2009) and Judson Scott (1986-1995).

Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

