Everything you need to know about PureWin

Pure Win is one of the best Indian casinos and sports betting sites, specially created for Indian players. It offers a huge range of casino activities and betting options for users, especially casino games that Indians have loved for many years. It also offers betting options on cricket, which is no less popular in India. And one of the greatest advantages is that the methods of depositing and withdrawing funds are convenient for Indian players here.

Pure Win used to be known as Pure Casino – a brand that is highly appreciated by Indian players all over the country. The name was changed because it started offering betting with an updated design and a promise to provide a more enjoyable and safe online gaming experience. Its rebranding is the birth of a new era in the online casino industry, especially for Indian players who are looking for a universal and comfortable platform for gambling – casino games and sports betting.

Bonuses From PureWin

When you register here, you will receive a generous welcome bonus. This welcome bonus usually changes over time to increase people’s interest in registering. At the moment, new players who register receive a welcome bonus of up to 9,000 rupees and a free Live Casino bet of 1,500 rupees!

In this review, we’d like to mention that it welcome bonus offer consists of a 100% first deposit bonus. This promotion is a simple but profitable bonus offer that allows you to instantly double your deposit with real money.

PureWin Mobile App

To offer you a complete overview , we have tested the official website and the its mobile app. To our surprise, we have found that the app has a huge number of advantages. Firstly, it is fully adaptive and works well on both smartphones and tablets. Apk file of it can be easily installed on Android gadgets as well as the iOS app on Apple devices. The installation of the application on these platforms takes place without problems and very quickly.

Secondly, the app is similar to its website in functions and offers.

Thirdly, regardless of whether you play on the official website through a mobile browser or play through a mobile application, you will in any case receive the same bonus offers and banking service opportunities. You can also contact the support service through the app. In short, on any device you choose, you will be able to experience the full enjoyment of the Casino.

If you decide to download the app, the first thing you need to do is go to the App Store and find this app there if you want to install it on iOS. After you see the icon. Click on “get” and wait for the download. If you are an Android user, then visit its official site . Don’t forget to allow downloading files from unknown sources in the security settings of your device. After that, you have to install the application and log in to it. There you have to enter your data in the required column, which pops up after you launch the application. If you already have an account, you just enter your details but if you don’t have your user account, you can register directly in the application. After registering and logging in, you will be able to choose your games and enjoy them.

Support Service

Indian players can contact on this app via Live Chat directly on the website or via WhatsApp support. The casino staff is as friendly as possible to users and is always happy to help them. If you have any questions that you need to discuss personally with a specialist, you can always call a direct line during business hours and solve all the problems that you have when using the site or application.