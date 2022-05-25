Biography

Every Fact You Want To Know About Makenzie Moss

Makenzie Moss is a well-known American actress, popular for her roles in many hit movies and television series such as The Unicorn (2019-2021),  Pup Star: World Tour (2018), Let Us In(2021), Puppy Star Christmas (2018), and many more.

She got fame after she featured in the Danny Boyle-directed film Steve Jobs. Makenzie played her first acting job in a “Mott’s for Tott’s” commercial at the age of four.
Makenzie went on to do a series of national commercials; after that, she got a role in a feature film debut, “Do You Believe,” opposite Mira Sorvino. As an actress, she has worked on 27 TV projects.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Makenzie Moss
Date of birth: September 9, 2006
Place of birth: Los Angeles, CA
Age: 16 years
Nationality: American
Horoscope: Virgo
Occupation: Actress
Spouse/Boyfriend: Not Available
Instagram: @makenziemoss
Twitter: @itsmakenziemoss
Net Worth: $3 million

All about the Body measurements of the actress

Following are the body measurements of this fantastic actress

● Makenzie Moss Height: 5 feet 1 inches or 155 cm
● Makenzie Moss Weight: 45 kg or 99 lbs
● Makenzie Moss Bra size: 25B
● Makenzie Moss Shoe size: 5 US
● Makenzie Moss Body measurements: 26-24-35 inches

Makenzie Moss

Further detail about Makenzie Moss

● On September 9, 2006, Makenzie was born in Los Angeles, California, United States.
● No information regarding her parents, siblings, or relationship status is available.
● After guest-starring roles in television series CSI and “About A Boy’, Makenzie managed
to get a part in the project of Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle’s “Steve
Jobs” for Universal and later acted in the psychological thriller entitled “The Charnel
House.”
● She continued down the feature film path starring in Air Bud Entertainment’s children’s
live-action film “Pup Star” and then in the feature film “God Bless the Broken Road,”
which was released nationwide in September 2018.
● Makenzie presently took a comedic turn in “Off The Menu,” the romantic comedy.
● Makenzie is pretty active on social media accounts. She has 19k followers on Instagram
and 229 on Twitter.
● Makenzie shares her regular activities and relationships with her viewers and allows them
to get to know her.
● Her sense of fashion and styling is good, and she has a natural affinity for the camera.
● She is very stylish and confident and can be pretty humorous and distinctive in her
insights and appearance.
● She has an interest in modeling and acting and has undertaken several projects.
● Makenzie Moss’s primary source of income is her profession as an actress and her net
worth is 3 million dollars.

Makenzie Moss

Makenzie Moss

