Every fact you need to know about Willow Smith 

Willow Smith is an actress, dancer, and singer from America. When Willow reached the age of seven, she started her acting career by appearing in her father Will Smith’s mega-hit film ‘I Am Legend.’
She continued it with her performance in the 2008 comedy-drama film ‘Kit Kittredge: An American Girl and won a ‘Young Artist Award.’ In 2011, she received the ‘NAACP Award’ for ‘Outstanding New Artist.’ She got the ‘BET YoungStar Award’ for her Whip My Hair song.
In 2014, Willow earned the ‘VEVO Certified Award’ when her debut single, ‘Whip My Hair’ reached 100,000,000 views on ‘VEVO.’ She got the ‘New Fashion Icon award,’ and her brother Jaden Smith at the 2016 ‘Fashion Awards.’ Have a look at body measurements to know Willow Smith height.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Willow Camille Reign Smith
- Date of birth: October 31, 2000
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Age: 22 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Scorpio
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actress and Singer
- Instagram: @willowsmith
- Twitter: @OfficialWillow
- Net Worth: approx. $6M
- Spouse/boyfriend: Not Available
All we need to know about the body measurements of the actress
Here are the body measurements of this charming actress
- Weight: 49 kg or 108 lbs
- Height: 5’7″ or 170 cm
- Bra Size: 34 BB
- Shoe size: 7US
- Body Measurement: 34-28-40 inches
Facts about Willow Smith
- On October 31, 2000, Willow Camille Reign Smith was born in Los Angeles, California, USA, to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Willow grew up with her two elder brothers, Trey Smith and Jaden Smith.
- Being born into an actor’s family, Willow started showbiz. She frequently went with her parents to movie sets and observed filmmaking and acting. Too much like her brothers, she also followed in her parents’ footsteps and made her career in the world of entertainment.
- Willow was only seven years old when she showed her acting in the blockbuster film ‘I Am Legend (2007), like her father, Will Smith.
- After seeing a couple of films, Willow tried her luck by appearing in a guest role in the TV series ‘Nickelodeon’ ‘True Jackson, VP.’
- Behind establishing herself as an actress, Willow amazed her fans and family by coming into the music scene with her song ‘Whip My Hair.’ The song became a super hit, appearing on many music charts in the US and the UK.
- She then set herself up as a singer-songwriter by signing Jay-Z’s ‘Roc Nation record label and became the youngest singer signed to ‘Roc Nation.’ She released her debut studio album through ‘Roc Nation’ ‘Ardipithecus’ in 2015.
- Besides being a talented actress and musician, Willow is also an active philanthropist. Along with her brother Jaden, she serves as Youth Ambassador of Hasbro’s ‘Project Zambia.’
- Willow has been reportedly dating singer Tyler Cole since 2017. Willow met her through her brother Jaden Smith.
- She has a pretty big fan following on social media handles. On Instagram, she has 10.3M followers, while she has 3.4M followers on Twitter.
- The net worth of Willow Smith is $6M. She has earned handsome money throughout her career at such an early age.