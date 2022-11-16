Every fact you need to know about Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams is a famous TV host, actress, fashion designer, author, and former radio personality. She is well-known for hosting the nationally syndicated talk show on television called ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ since 2008. Before entering the television industry, she presented as a radio DJ and became popular in New York as a “shock jockette.”
Williams has also earned fame for her on-air spats with many celebrities despite her popularity! She is also a successful author. Williams has written six books and a New York Times best-selling autobiography. As a fashion designer, she has started many product lines, including a wig line, a fashion line, and a jewelry collection.
To make her 50th birthday memorable, the council of Asbury Park changed the name of the road on which Williams raised to Wendy Williams Way. In February 2018, she revealed that she suffers from Graves’ disease. Have a look at her body measurements to know how tall is Wendy Williams.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Wendy Joan Williams
- Date of birth: July 18, 1964
- Place of birth: Asbury Park, New Jersey
- Age: 58 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Cancer
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actress, Host, Comedian, Author, Media Personality
- Instagram: @wendyshow
- Twitter: @WendyWilliams
- Net Worth: approx. $40M
- Spouse/boyfriend: Not Available
All we need to know about the body measurements of the actress
Here are the body measurements of this charming actress
- Weight: 79 kg or 175 lbs
- Height: 5’11″ or 180 cm
- Bra Size: 34 FF
- Shoe size: 11US
- Body Measurement: 41-30-40 inches
Facts about Wendy Williams
- On July 18, 1964, Wendy Joan Williams was born in Asbury Park, New Jersey. She is the second of three kids born to Shirley and Thomas Dwayne Williams.
- Williams graduated from Ocean Township High School in 1982. Williams attended Northeastern University in Boston with the intent of becoming a TV anchor.
- The talented artist first performed on television in the 1992 series ‘Martin.’ Later, she presented ‘Good Day New York’ the morning show in 2007. She commenced her own television production company called Wendy Williams Productions.
- Williams began her profession in radio as a host for WVIS in the Virgin Islands in the United States. She started serving WBLS in 2001.
- She was syndicated in Shreveport, Louisiana; Wilmington, Delaware; Columbia, South Carolina; Redondo Beach, California; and Toledo, Ohio, among other markets, until 2008. Williams eventually left her radio career in 2009.
- Williams acted in the screen adaptation of Steve Harvey’s famous book ‘Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man’ called ‘Think Like a Man’ in 2012. She then appeared in its sequel, ‘Think Like a Man Too,’ released in 2014. In 2016, she did the flick ‘Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.’
- This gorgeous lady was earlier married to a salesperson. Later, she married her second husband, Kevin Hunter, but they separated in 2019. The duo has a son named Kevin Hunter, Jr.
- She has a pretty big fan following on social media handles. On Instagram, she has 1.9M followers, while she has 1.4M followers on Twitter.
- Wendy Williams has a net worth of $40M. She has earned such an impressive wealth through acting and modeling endorsement deals.