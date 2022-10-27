Every fact you need to know about Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty is a singer, rapper, and songwriter famous for his single ‘One Night.’ His real name is Miles Parks McCollum, and he is known as Lil Boat, King Boat, and Nautica Boat Boy. He became famous with his two mixtapes, ‘Lil Boat’ ‘Summer Songs 2’. However, this wasn’t his first as a singer.

His early recognition came in August 2015 for his singles ‘One Night’ and ‘Minnesota.’ These were part of his debut E.P. (Extended Play) called ‘Summer Songs.’ Currently, he has music labels like ‘Quality Control Music,’ ‘Capitol Records,’ and ‘Motown Records.’ Yachty has worked with famous rappers like ‘D.R.A.M.’ and ‘Chance the Rapper,’ among many others. Have a look at body statistics to know Lil Yachty height.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Miles Parks McCollum

Date of birth: 23rd August 1997

Place of birth: Mableton, Georgia, United States

Age: 25 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Virgo

Nationality: American

Occupation: Rapper

Height: 6”5’ or 198cm

Weight: 86 kg or 196 lbs

Instagram: @lilyachty

Twitter: @lilyachty

Net Worth: $8 million

Spouse/girlfriend: Megan Denise

Facts about Lil Yachty