Every fact you need to know about Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty is a singer, rapper, and songwriter famous for his single ‘One Night.’ His real name is Miles Parks McCollum, and he is known as Lil Boat, King Boat, and Nautica Boat Boy. He became famous with his two mixtapes, ‘Lil Boat’ ‘Summer Songs 2’. However, this wasn’t his first as a singer.
His early recognition came in August 2015 for his singles ‘One Night’ and ‘Minnesota.’ These were part of his debut E.P. (Extended Play) called ‘Summer Songs.’ Currently, he has music labels like ‘Quality Control Music,’ ‘Capitol Records,’ and ‘Motown Records.’ Yachty has worked with famous rappers like ‘D.R.A.M.’ and ‘Chance the Rapper,’ among many others. Have a look at body statistics to know Lil Yachty height.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Miles Parks McCollum
- Date of birth: 23rd August 1997
- Place of birth: Mableton, Georgia, United States
- Age: 25 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Virgo
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Rapper
- Height: 6”5’ or 198cm
- Weight: 86 kg or 196 lbs
- Instagram: @lilyachty
- Twitter: @lilyachty
- Net Worth: $8 million
- Spouse/girlfriend: Megan Denise
Facts about Lil Yachty
- On 23rd August 1997, Miles Parks McCollum, famously known as Lil Yachty, was born in Mableton, Georgia, US. His father, Shannon McCollum, is an experienced photographer. Yachty also has a sister, Kodie Shane, a singing sensation who appears in Yachty’s ‘The Sailing Team.’
- During his school days at Pebble Brook High school, Yatchy worked at McDonald’s. It was here that he connected with other producers and rappers. Yachty enrolled at the Alabama State University for graduation but discontinued after two months.
- Yachty was motivated by different music during his growing-up years and broke the standards. He took an interest in music from his father, who would share other music in his early days.
- In 2015, he acquired the name “Yachty” and moved from Atlanta to New York to become successful in life.
- His team included producer Burberry Perry, beatmaker, and later his other main collaborator, K$upreme. The trio is mutually known as ‘The Sailing Team’ and worked in Yachty’s bedroom studio. His initial success came when Drake’s O.V.O. Sound Radio released his hit Minnesota.’
- Yachty’s success came with his track ‘One Night.’ He uploaded the video of the track online, and it went viral.
- The rapper is in a relationship with Megan Denise, an Instagram influencer and model. They started dating in 2017 but have not married yet.
- He has a big fan following on social media handles. On Instagram, he has 10.3M followers, while he has 5.4M followers on Twitter.
- The net worth of Lil Yachty is $8M. He has earned handsome money throughout his career.