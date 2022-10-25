Every fact you need to know about Lil Tecca

Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe, popularly known as Lil Tecca, is an American rapper who earned fame for his single ‘Ransom.’ The song has received a lot of notoriety, attaining over 400 million plays on ‘Spotify,’ as well as at the 4th position on the Billboard Hot 100. It also hit the top ten charts in several countries, including Finland, Australia, Sweden, and the UK.

A remix was made and disclosed on his SoundCloud account and other platforms. His other famous songs, including ‘Did It Again,’ Love Me,’ ‘Bossanova,’ all were broadcasted in his launching mixtape ‘We Love You Tecca’ and became ready in August 2019. It accomplished the 4th position on the US Billboard 200. Have a look at body statistics to know Lil Tecca height.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe

Date of birth: 26th August 2002

Place of birth: New York City

Age: 20 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Virgo

Nationality: Irish

Occupation: Rapper, Singer

Height: 5”9’ or 175cm

Weight: 63 kg or 139 lbs

Instagram: @liltecca

Twitter: @liltecca

Net Worth: $3 million

Spouse/girlfriend: Racquell Pesos

Facts about Lil Tecca