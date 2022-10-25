Every fact you need to know about Lil Tecca

Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe, popularly known as Lil Tecca, is an American rapper who earned fame for his single ‘Ransom.’ The song has received a lot of notoriety, attaining over 400 million plays on ‘Spotify,’ as well as at the 4th position on the Billboard Hot 100. It also hit the top ten charts in several countries, including Finland, Australia, Sweden, and the UK.
A remix was made and disclosed on his SoundCloud account and other platforms. His other famous songs, including ‘Did It Again,’ Love Me,’ ‘Bossanova,’ all were broadcasted in his launching mixtape ‘We Love You Tecca’ and became ready in August 2019. It accomplished the 4th position on the US Billboard 200. Have a look at body statistics to know Lil Tecca height.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe
- Date of birth: 26th August 2002
- Place of birth: New York City
- Age: 20 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Virgo
- Nationality: Irish
- Occupation: Rapper, Singer
- Height: 5”9’ or 175cm
- Weight: 63 kg or 139 lbs
- Instagram: @liltecca
- Twitter: @liltecca
- Net Worth: $3 million
- Spouse/girlfriend: Racquell Pesos
Facts about Lil Tecca
- On 26th August 2002, Lil Tecca was born in New York City. He belongs to Jamaican ancestry; his father and mother are newcomers from Jamaica.
- As a young boy, he was highly involved in sports. But as he grew up, he transferred his concentration to music. He is presently a school student who works hard to manage his music career and studies.
- He started rapping with friends on Xbox at the age of nine. It happened when he gradually started developing an interest in music and rapping. In the beginning, he didn’t even think of adopting a career in music and wanted a career in the NBA.
- In early 2017, he made the track Tectri by cooperating with a friend named Lil Gummybear. It was his first track to receive fame among the public. After that, he made other tracks like ‘Callin’, ‘My Time’ and ‘Rags to Riches.’
- He became even more popular after releasing his first single, ‘Ransom’ on 22nd May 2019. It was initially released independently, though later, through Republic Records and Galactic Records.
- Tecca has a sizzling girlfriend named Racquell Pesos. She is a 17-year-old Instagram model with a good fan following. The girl is famous for her seductive appearance and athletic body. Tecca never kept anything secret when sharing his personal love life.
- He has a pretty big fan following on social media handles. On Instagram, he has 4.2M followers, while he has 603.6K followers on Twitter.
- The net worth of Lil Tecca is $3M. He has earned handsome money throughout his career at such an early age.