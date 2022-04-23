Biography

Every fact you need to know about Jayni Chase

Jayni Chase is a popular American actor and environmentalist. She was born on 24 August 1957
in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. She is a well-educated woman as
she got an education from North Hollywood High School.
After that, Jayni attended the University of California, Santa Barbara, and earned a degree in
communications. Jayni started work as an environmental activist and contributed to the
Huffington Post. She founded the center of environmental education and made a member of the
site management team for Chevy’s film National Lampoon’s vacation. Jayni won the Hugh C.
Lane Jr. Award in 2018 and earned a good reputation.
The well-known Jayni Chase married an American actor Chevy Chase. He is a comedian, actor,
and writer. They met on the film set and then came into a relationship. In 1982, they tied in the
knot in California and had three children. But the couple separated, but we don’t know about the
reasons.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Jayni Chase
Date of birth: 24 August 1957
Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Age: 64 years old (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Virgo
Nationality: American
Occupation: Actress
Instagram: @jaynichase
Net Worth: approx.: $50 million
Spouse/Boyfriend: Chevy Chase

 

All about the body measurements of the Jayni Chase
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

 Weight: Not Available
 height: 5’8”
 shoe size: Not Available
 body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Jayni Chase

 Jayni appeared in an episode of the Arts and Entertainment show and featured her
husband.

 She performed in the Tel Aviv Gala tribute event honoring actress Goldi Hawn in 1987.
 Jayni and Chevy&#39;s relationship started when she was doing her film.
 The graceful lady also got an excellent award from the Hobcaw Barony in 2018.
 She also wrote a Blueprint book for a green school and gathered information from 7000
different sources.
 Jayni earned considerable wealth, so the estimated net worth of Jayni Chase is
approximately $50 Million.

 

