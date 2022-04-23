Every fact you need to know about Jayni Chase

Jayni Chase is a popular American actor and environmentalist. She was born on 24 August 1957
in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. She is a well-educated woman as
she got an education from North Hollywood High School.
After that, Jayni attended the University of California, Santa Barbara, and earned a degree in
communications. Jayni started work as an environmental activist and contributed to the
Huffington Post. She founded the center of environmental education and made a member of the
site management team for Chevy’s film National Lampoon’s vacation. Jayni won the Hugh C.
Lane Jr. Award in 2018 and earned a good reputation.
The well-known Jayni Chase married an American actor Chevy Chase. He is a comedian, actor,
and writer. They met on the film set and then came into a relationship. In 1982, they tied in the
knot in California and had three children. But the couple separated, but we don’t know about the
reasons.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Jayni Chase
Date of birth: 24 August 1957
Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Age: 64 years old (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Virgo
Nationality: American
Occupation: Actress
Instagram: @jaynichase
Net Worth: approx.: $50 million
Spouse/Boyfriend: Chevy Chase
All about the body measurements of the Jayni Chase
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
Weight: Not Available
height: 5’8”
shoe size: Not Available
body measurements: Not Available
Facts about Jayni Chase
Jayni appeared in an episode of the Arts and Entertainment show and featured her
husband.
She performed in the Tel Aviv Gala tribute event honoring actress Goldi Hawn in 1987.
Jayni and Chevy's relationship started when she was doing her film.
The graceful lady also got an excellent award from the Hobcaw Barony in 2018.
She also wrote a Blueprint book for a green school and gathered information from 7000
different sources.
Jayni earned considerable wealth, so the estimated net worth of Jayni Chase is
approximately $50 Million.