Every detail you want to know about Will Smith.

Will Smith, also known by his stage name, The Fresh Prince, is an American actor, rapper, and film producer. Smith got many awards, including a Screen Actors Guild Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award, and Grammy Award. Likewise, he got nominated for four Academy Awards.

He got fame as a groundbreaking entertainer in music, television, and film. Smith performed on the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air for 6 seasons. After that, he established himself as a Hollywood A-lister with Bad Boys (1995) and Independence Day (1996).

His other popular films are Men in Black (1997) and Hitch (2005), The Pursuit of Happyness (2006), and he earned Oscar nominations for Ali (2001). Smith also gained credit for Concussion (2015) before returning to action fare with Suicide Squad (2016). Have a look at body statistics to know Will Smith height.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Will Smith

Date of birth: September 25, 1968

Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Age: 54 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Libra

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actor

Height: 6’2” or 188cm

Weight: 82 kg or 181 lbs

Instagram: @willsmith

Twitter: Not Available

Net Worth: $350 million

Spouse/girlfriend: Jada Pinkett Smith

Facts about Will Smith