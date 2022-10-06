Every detail you want to know about Will Smith.

Will Smith, also known by his stage name, The Fresh Prince, is an American actor, rapper, and film producer. Smith got many awards, including a Screen Actors Guild Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award, and Grammy Award. Likewise, he got nominated for four Academy Awards.
He got fame as a groundbreaking entertainer in music, television, and film. Smith performed on the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air for 6 seasons. After that, he established himself as a Hollywood A-lister with Bad Boys (1995) and Independence Day (1996).
His other popular films are Men in Black (1997) and Hitch (2005), The Pursuit of Happyness (2006), and he earned Oscar nominations for Ali (2001). Smith also gained credit for Concussion (2015) before returning to action fare with Suicide Squad (2016). Have a look at body statistics to know Will Smith height.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Will Smith
Date of birth: September 25, 1968
Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Age: 54 years (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Libra
Nationality: American
Occupation: Actor
Height: 6’2” or 188cm
Weight: 82 kg or 181 lbs
Instagram: @willsmith
Twitter: Not Available
Net Worth: $350 million
Spouse/girlfriend: Jada Pinkett Smith
Facts about Will Smith
- On September 25, 1968, Smith was born as Willard Carroll Smith II in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Carolina, a Philadelphia school board administrator, and Willard Carroll Smith Sr., a U.S. Air Force veteran and refrigeration engineer.
- He spent his early life in West Philadelphia’s Wynnefield neighborhood. He has an older sister named Pamela and two younger siblings, twins Harry and Ellen Smith. His parents separated when he was 13 but did not divorce until around 2000.
- Smith attended Overbrook High School. He rejected a scholarship to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) because he “wanted to rap.”
- Smith began rapping at age 12. As a teen, he started rapping with DJ Jazzy Jeff. Their first single, “Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble,” was a hit in 1986.
- During 1988-89, Smith fell into trouble with the ‘Internal Revenue Service’ due to paying less tax, and as a result, he almost went bankrupt.
- In times of financial crises, he got selected by the NBC broadcasting network for a sitcom named ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ in 1990. With the success of the TV program, which was about himself, Smith gained recognition as an actor.
- Smith has been married two times. His first marriage was with Sheree Zampino, lasting only three years. Together they have a son, Willard Smith III. Later he got married to actress Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997. The couple’s son, Jaden, was born in 1998, and their daughter, Willow, was born in 2000.
- He has earned a large fan following on social media. On Instagram, he has 59.6m followers.
- The net worth of Will Smith is around $350 million. He has gathered a lot of wealth throughout his career.