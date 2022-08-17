Every detail you want to know about Megan Montaner

Megan Montaner is a significant T.V. performer similar to a past model from Spain. The performer is remarkable for her parts in well-known T.V. shows like Sin identidad, El secreto de Puente Viejo, and Gran Hotel.

The actor has been murmuring on the web since the appearance of another Spanish terribleness T.V. series named 30 Coins. On 29th November 2020, the main scene of the series followed through.

Her fans have been going fixated on the show. Old Bridge’s Secret, Velvet, Give Me Patience, Colección, and Lord are a part of her famous works.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Megan Montaner

Date of birth: 21st August 1987

Place of birth: Huesca, Aragón, Spain

Age: 35 years (As of 2022)

Nationality: Spanish

Horoscope: Leo

Occupation: Actress, Model

Spouse/Boyfriend: ​ Gorka Ortúzar

Facebook: Megan Montaner

Instagram: @meganmontanerg

Twitter: @MeganMontanerG

Net Worth: $1 Million – $5 Million

Body measurements of this actress

Following are the body measurements of this outstanding actress

Megan Montaner Height: 5 feet 7 inches or 170 cm

Megan Montaner Weight: 63 kg or 139 lbs

Megan Montaner Bra size: 40C

Megan Montaner Shoe size: Not Available

Megan Montaner Body measurements: Not Available

