Every detail you want to know about Megan Montaner

Megan Montaner is a significant T.V. performer similar to a past model from Spain. The performer is remarkable for her parts in well-known T.V. shows like Sin identidad, El secreto de Puente Viejo, and Gran Hotel.
The actor has been murmuring on the web since the appearance of another Spanish terribleness T.V. series named 30 Coins. On 29th November 2020, the main scene of the series followed through.
Her fans have been going fixated on the show. Old Bridge’s Secret, Velvet, Give Me Patience, Colección, and Lord are a part of her famous works.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Megan Montaner
Date of birth: 21st August 1987
Place of birth: Huesca, Aragón, Spain
Age: 35 years (As of 2022)
Nationality: Spanish
Horoscope: Leo
Occupation: Actress, Model
Spouse/Boyfriend: Gorka Ortúzar
Facebook: Megan Montaner
Instagram: @meganmontanerg
Twitter: @MeganMontanerG
Net Worth: $1 Million – $5 Million
Body measurements of this actress
Following are the body measurements of this outstanding actress
Megan Montaner Height: 5 feet 7 inches or 170 cm
Megan Montaner Weight: 63 kg or 139 lbs
Megan Montaner Bra size: 40C
Megan Montaner Shoe size: Not Available
Megan Montaner Body measurements: Not Available
Further detail about Megan Montaner
- As per a source, Megan Montaner was born on August 21, 1987. She raised in Huesca, Aragón, Spain. She is currently living in Madrid.
- The performer seems to keep her own life concealed.
- Talking about Megan Montaner’s dating life, she is engaged with her darling, Gorka Ortúzar. They have been dating starting around 2013. In any case, the couple has not uncovered their marriage.
- In addition, in April 2017, the performer and model gave birth to a brilliant kid, Káel Ortúzar Gracia.
- The performer from ’30 Coins’ is especially valued for her fabulous face and attractive character.
- Her fans appreciate the performer and even have a profile on Wikipedia and IMDb.
- The productive performer has sorted out some ways to continue with a significant presence with the help of her acting career. Megan has a net worth of $1 Million – $5 Million.
- Megan is very active on social media platforms. She has an official Instagram account with 434k followers, 43.1k on Twitter, and 376k on Facebook.