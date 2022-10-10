Every detail you want to know about Jana Carter

Jana Carter is a Businesswoman, Board Member, Former Director of Search, and one of the most famous female entrepreneurs from America. She is the head of Kidpacking – A website where people suggest picnic plans to parents and their children.

Likewise, Jana works in the Magic Labs Media (A Van Jones Production Company). She is also Van Jones’ ex-wife and a niece of the 39th President of the United States of America, Jimmy Carter.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Jana Carter

Date of birth: January 1974.

Place of birth: New York, USA

Age: 48 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Not Available

Nationality: American

Occupation: Entrepreneur, Semi lawyer, and Campaigner

Instagram: Not Available

Twitter: Not Available

Net Worth: approx. $500 thousand

Spouse/boyfriend: Not Available

