Every detail you want to know about Jana Carter

Jana Carter is a Businesswoman, Board Member, Former Director of Search, and one of the most famous female entrepreneurs from America. She is the head of Kidpacking – A website where people suggest picnic plans to parents and their children.
Likewise, Jana works in the Magic Labs Media (A Van Jones Production Company). She is also Van Jones’ ex-wife and a niece of the 39th President of the United States of America, Jimmy Carter.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Jana Carter
Date of birth: January 1974.
Place of birth: New York, USA
Age: 48 years (As of 2022)
Nationality: American
Occupation: Entrepreneur, Semi lawyer, and Campaigner
Net Worth: approx. $500 thousand
Facts about Jana Carter
- In January 1974, Jana Carter was born to parents William Alton Carter III and Sybil Spires in New York, USA. Her father was a brewer and politician.
- She is an attorney who earned her Juris Doctor from the UC Berkeley School of Law, but before then, she acquired a Bachelor in Politics from UC Santa Cruz.
- Before her marriage to Jones, Carter worked at several legal firms. Later, she joined Oakland Unified School District. However, she has not practiced law in the latest years.
- After graduation, Carter worked as the Director of Research for Common Ground’s USA Racial Healing program. She left that job to become a seminary student at Bethany Theological Seminary.
- Carter presently works for Magic Labs Media as the Director of Operations. Carter also is the founder of Kidpacking, an online retail store that sells camping and hiking equipment.
- Van Jones and his wife, Jana, married for 13 years before separating in 2018. Together they have two sons, Mattai and Cabral, and share joint physical and legal custody of the children.
- Van Jones is best known as an American political contributor for CNN, host of the Van Jones Show, author of New York Times bestselling books, former United States President Barack Obama’s Special Advisor for Green Jobs, and co-founder of several nonprofit organizations, and one among 100 most influential people in the world in Time magazine of 2009.
- The net worth of Jana Carter is $500 thousand. She has attained good fortune from her career as a businesswoman, producer, and director.