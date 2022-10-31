Every detail you need to know about Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill Feldstein is famous as Jonah Hill. He is a producer, actor, screenwriter, and comedian from America. He is notably recognized for his talented portrayal of comedic roles in movies, such as ‘Accepted,’ ‘Grandma’s Boy,’ ‘War Dogs,’ ‘Superbad,’ and ’21 Jump Street.’ In 2017, he got nominated for the ‘Golden Globe Award’ for the movie ‘War Dogs.’
His brilliant comedy hit ‘Superbad,’ which made him famous, gave him nominations at ‘The teen Choice Awards.’ and ‘MTV Movie Awards. In 2008, Hill came to the #21 on the top 30 actors list by ‘Entertainment Weekly’ due to his outstanding performance on several popular TV shows like ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘Reno 911!.
He got an ‘Oscar’ and ‘Golden Globe nomination for ‘Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in the Brad Pitt-starrer Moneyball. He earned a nomination for ‘Academy Awards’ for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ in 2014. Have a look at body statistics to know Jonah Hill height.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Jonah Hill Feldstein
- Date of birth: December 20, 1983
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Age: 39 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Sagittarius
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actor, screenwriter, producer, and comedian
- Height: 5”7’ or 170cm
- Weight: 87 kg or 192 lbs
- Instagram: @jonahhill
- Twitter: @JonahHill
- Net Worth: $60 million
- Spouse/girlfriend: Gianna Santos
Facts about Jonah Hill
- On December 20, 1983, Jonah Hill was born in Los Angeles, California, USA. His father, Richard Feldstein, was a tour accountant for ‘Guns N’ Roses,’ an American hard rock band, and his mother, Sharon Lyn, was a costume designer and fashion stylist.
- His sister Beanie Feldstein is also a famous actress. His brother Jordan Feldstein runs the renowned band ‘Maroon 5.’
- Growing up in a creative family, Hill wanted to become a famous writer. As a child, he dreamed of being a part of the writing team of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘The Simpsons.’
- In his early life, he started performing his plays in a bar located in the neighboring East Village of New York City. Hill discovered his interest in pursuing an acting career as time passed.
- He enrolled in ‘Brentwood School’ and graduated from ‘Crossroads College’ in Santa Monica. Later, he moved to New York to be admitted to ‘The New School’ to study drama.
- In 2004, Jonah debuted with a Hollywood movie named ‘I Heart Huckabees. Due to his debut film, he got roles in many other movies.
- Hill’s comedic performances in movies, such as ‘Knocked Up,’ ‘Accepted,’ ‘Grandma’s Boy,’ ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall,’ ’21 Jump Street,’ ’22 Jump Street,’ ‘Superbad,’ ‘This Is the End,’ ‘Get Him to the Greek,’ and ‘War Dogs’ have been highly appreciated.
- From 2008 to 2011, Jonah was in a relationship with Jordan Klein. Then, he began dating Camille in 2015. Later, Jonah got engaged to Gianna Santos in 2019.
- He has a pretty big fan following on social media handles. On Instagram, he has 3.9M followers, while he has 4.4M followers on Twitter.
- The net worth of Jonah Hill is $60M. He has earned handsome money throughout his career.