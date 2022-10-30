Every detail you need to know about Irina Shayk

Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova is famously known as Irina Shayk. She is a famous Russian model and actress. Growing up in rural Russia, Shayk came into the modeling field after her mother took her to a beauty school. After many years of struggle, Shayk showed up in the 2007 ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’ and got rave reviews.

Likewise, she became the face of ‘Intimissimi’ lingerie. In 2011 Shayk became the first Russian model to charm the ‘Sports Illustrated’ cover. She did modeling for ‘Victoria’s Secret,’ ‘Lacoste,” Beach Bunny swimwear, and ‘Guess.’ She is also known as footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend.

The well-known beauty website ‘Models.com’ ranked her at number 8 in the list of stars with the highest social media followers. ‘Glamour Spain’ named Irina Shayk as the ‘Best International Model of 2010. In 2014, she was placed fourth on Maxim’s ‘Hot 100’ list.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova

Date of birth: January 6, 1986

Place of birth: Yemanzhelinsk, USSR

Age: 36 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Capricorn

Nationality: Russian

Occupation: Model and Actress

Instagram: @irinashayk

Twitter: @theirishayk

Net Worth: approx. $25M

Spouse/boyfriend: Bradley Cooper

All we need to know about the body measurements of the model

Here are the body measurements of this charming model

Weight: 54 kg or 119 lbs

Height: 5’10″ or 178 cm

Bra Size: 34 B

Shoe size: 8US

Body Measurement: 34-23-35 inches

Facts about Irina Shayk