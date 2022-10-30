Every detail you need to know about Irina Shayk

Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova is famously known as Irina Shayk. She is a famous Russian model and actress. Growing up in rural Russia, Shayk came into the modeling field after her mother took her to a beauty school. After many years of struggle, Shayk showed up in the 2007 ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’ and got rave reviews.
Likewise, she became the face of ‘Intimissimi’ lingerie. In 2011 Shayk became the first Russian model to charm the ‘Sports Illustrated’ cover. She did modeling for ‘Victoria’s Secret,’ ‘Lacoste,” Beach Bunny swimwear, and ‘Guess.’ She is also known as footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend.
The well-known beauty website ‘Models.com’ ranked her at number 8 in the list of stars with the highest social media followers. ‘Glamour Spain’ named Irina Shayk as the ‘Best International Model of 2010. In 2014, she was placed fourth on Maxim’s ‘Hot 100’ list.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova
- Date of birth: January 6, 1986
- Place of birth: Yemanzhelinsk, USSR
- Age: 36 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Capricorn
- Nationality: Russian
- Occupation: Model and Actress
- Instagram: @irinashayk
- Twitter: @theirishayk
- Net Worth: approx. $25M
- Spouse/boyfriend: Bradley Cooper
- Weight: 54 kg or 119 lbs
- Height: 5’10″ or 178 cm
- Bra Size: 34 B
- Shoe size: 8US
- Body Measurement: 34-23-35 inches
Facts about Irina Shayk
- On January 6, 1986, Irina Shayk was born in Yemanzhelinsk, USSR. Her mother was a kindergarten music teacher, and her father was a coal miner. She has an older sister named Tatiana shaykhlislamova.
- She was just six when she started practicing piano. At nine, she attended a music school and studied music for seven years.
- Shayk was admitted to a local beauty school and caught an eye of an executive of a local modeling agency, and was offered to participate in a beauty contest. Shayk got the title ‘Miss Chelyabinsk 2004’ after winning the competition.
- In 2009, she signed many modeling contracts, working for popular brands like ‘Victoria’s Secret,” Guess,” Lacoste,” Beach Bunny Swimwear,” Morellato,’ and ‘Cesare Paciotti.
- She was the face of Luli Fama’s 2011 advertising campaign and lookbook. She got featured in magazines ‘Elle Spain,’ ‘Cosmopolitan Spain,’ ‘Tatler Russia,’ and ‘Amica Italy’ and worked for brands like ‘Rampage’ and ‘Replay.’
- In 2016, she showed up in a fashion walk held by ‘Victoria’s Secret.’ Likewise, Shayk has walked the ramp for ‘Mango,’ Marc Jacobs, Giles Deacon, and ‘MiuMiu.
- Shayk started dating Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in 2010, ending in 2015. After breaking up with Ronaldo, she started dating actor Bradley Cooper, and the couple started living together in New York’s West Village.
- On November 30, 2016, Bradley and Irina revealed that they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their daughter Lea De Seine on March 21, 2017.
- She has a pretty big fan following on social media handles. On Instagram, she has 18.3M followers, while she has 631.4K followers on Twitter.
- Irina Shayk has a net worth of $25M. She has earned such impressive wealth through modeling endorsement deals.