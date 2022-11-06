Every detail you need to know about Harry Styles

Harry Styles is a British singer and songwriter. He is prominently known being a member of the famous pop-rock band ‘One Direction.’ Styles made his debut when he auditioned for ‘The X Factor.’ Styles’ natural style and understanding of music made him a favorite among the judges.

‘One Direction has earned several awards, including seven ‘Brit Awards’ and four ‘MTV Video Music Awards.’ ‘One Direction’ came as the first boy group to debut its first four albums at the number one spot in the US. Each of its first four albums did extraordinarily well on the charts.

After his self-imposed hiatus, Styles pursued his solo career, signing a record deal with ‘Columbia Records.’ Styles has also performed in television and film, including the ‘Nickelodeon’ series ‘iCarly,’ ‘One Direction: This Is Us,’ the documentary concert film, and the feature film ‘Dunkirk.’

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Harry Edward Styles

Date of birth: February 1, 1994

Place of birth: Redditch, Worcestershire, UK

Age: 28 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Aquarius

Nationality: British

Occupation: Singer and Songwriter

Height: 5”11’ or 180cm

Weight: 74 kg or 163 lbs

Instagram: @harrystyles

Twitter: @Harry_Styles

Net Worth: $80 million

Spouse/girlfriend: Olivia Wilde

Facts about Harry Styles