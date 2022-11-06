Every detail you need to know about Harry Styles

Harry Styles is a British singer and songwriter. He is prominently known being a member of the famous pop-rock band ‘One Direction.’ Styles made his debut when he auditioned for ‘The X Factor.’ Styles’ natural style and understanding of music made him a favorite among the judges.
‘One Direction has earned several awards, including seven ‘Brit Awards’ and four ‘MTV Video Music Awards.’ ‘One Direction’ came as the first boy group to debut its first four albums at the number one spot in the US. Each of its first four albums did extraordinarily well on the charts.
After his self-imposed hiatus, Styles pursued his solo career, signing a record deal with ‘Columbia Records.’ Styles has also performed in television and film, including the ‘Nickelodeon’ series ‘iCarly,’ ‘One Direction: This Is Us,’ the documentary concert film, and the feature film ‘Dunkirk.’
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Harry Edward Styles
- Date of birth: February 1, 1994
- Place of birth: Redditch, Worcestershire, UK
- Age: 28 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Aquarius
- Nationality: British
- Occupation: Singer and Songwriter
- Height: 5”11’ or 180cm
- Weight: 74 kg or 163 lbs
- Instagram: @harrystyles
- Twitter: @Harry_Styles
- Net Worth: $80 million
- Spouse/girlfriend: Olivia Wilde
Facts about Harry Styles
-
On February 1, 1994, Harry Edward Styles was born in Redditch, Worcestershire, to Anne Cox and Desmond ‘Des’ Styles. He has an elder sister named Gemma. His parents got divorced when Styles was seven.
-
Styles spent most of his adolescent years in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, with his mother and sister. He got his education from ‘Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School.’
-
Ever since he was a child, Styles has been captivated by music. He performed as the lead singer for his school band, ‘White Eskimo,’ and won several competitions. Elvis Presley, Freddie Mercury, and ‘The Beatles’ were Styles’ earliest impacts.
-
Styles started his music profession in 2010 when he auditioned as a solo contestant for the 7th series of ‘The X Factor.’
-
Although he could not make it to the finals, he was selected along with four other fellow competitors to form new group activities for the remainder of the competition. Styles named the group ‘One Direction.’
-
After months of recording in many cities, including Stockholm, Los Angeles, and London, in 2011, ‘One Direction’ released its album ‘Up All Night.’
-
Styles’ other projects involve his acting debut for Christopher Nolan’s action-thriller ‘Dunkirk,’ released in 2017. He performed alongside actors like Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy, and Kenneth Branagh in the film.
-
Harry Styles’ eye color is green. He is overall a good-looking guy. In 2011, he dated TV presenter Caroline Flack.
-
After his separation from Flack, Styles was romantically linked with various personalities, including Sarah-Louise Colivet, Cara Delevingne, Emma Ostilly, Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Nadine Leopold, Camille Rowe, and Georgia Fowler. Currently, he is dating Olivia Wilde.
-
He has a pretty big fan following on social media handles. On Instagram, he has 45.4M followers, while he has 37.8M on Twitter.
-
The net worth of Harry Styles is $80M. He has earned handsome money throughout his career.