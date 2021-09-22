Evan Stern Bio, Height, net Worth, Facts and More!

Evan Stern was born on 13 October 1989 in Toronto, Canada. He got fame for his amazing work in Letterkenny, Mia and Me, and RoboCop. Evan went to Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, and then went international study center, Herstmonceux Castle, United Kingdom.

At this place, he completed his drama studies and received his BA degree in 2011. No doubt he is a talented actor as he showed great abilities in theatre and drama.

Evan started his career with short roles and commercials. The audience really appreciated his work.

Evan Stern real name Evan Stern Evan Stern Birthday 13 October 1989 Evan Stern Age 30 Evan Stern gender Male Evan Stern height 5’6” Evan Stern Nationality Canadian Evan Stern Ethnicity White Evan Stern profession Actor Evan Stern Husband/ Boyfriends Single Evan Stern Net Worth Not Known Evan Stern Instagram evanjstern Evan Stern YouTube evanjstern

Facts