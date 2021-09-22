Evan Stern Bio, Height, net Worth, Facts and More!

Evan Stern was born on 13 October 1989 in Toronto, Canada. He got fame for his amazing work in Letterkenny, Mia and Me, and RoboCop. Evan went to Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, and then went international study center, Herstmonceux Castle, United Kingdom.
At this place, he completed his drama studies and received his BA degree in 2011. No doubt he is a talented actor as he showed great abilities in theatre and drama.
Evan started his career with short roles and commercials. The audience really appreciated his work.
|Evan Stern real name
|Evan Stern
|Evan Stern Birthday
|13 October 1989
|Evan Stern Age
|30
|Evan Stern gender
|Male
|Evan Stern height
|5’6”
|Evan Stern Nationality
|Canadian
|Evan Stern Ethnicity
|White
|Evan Stern profession
|Actor
|Evan Stern Husband/ Boyfriends
|Single
|Evan Stern Net Worth
|Not Known
|Evan Stern Instagram
|evanjstern
|Evan Stern YouTube
|evanjstern
Facts
- Evan Stern is a Canadian actor, and now he is 30 years old.
- His height is 5 feet and 6 inches, and he seems muscular and handsome.
- We don’t have knowledge about his exact net worth, but some say his net worth is approximately $100 thousand to $1 million.
- He keeps his life personal; therefore, we don’t know about his parents and siblings.
- Evan did not share any information about his dating history. Therefore, no one knows about his girlfriend and wife.
- Being an actor, he has worked in more than ten television series.
- He has a good fan the following amount and is active on social media accounts Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, youtube.