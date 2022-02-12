Everything You need to know about Julez Smith and his parents

Julez Smith is the first child of Solange Knowles and Daniel Smith. On October 18, 2004, he was born in Houston, Texas, United States. His mother is a well-known pop singer and songwriter, and his father is a talent manager.

Further, his mother is an American singer, songwriter, performance artist, and actress whose songs peaked at US Billboard Chart many times. Also, she had several minor acting roles, including the direct-to-video Bring It On: All or Nothing.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Julez Smith

Date of birth: October 18, 2004

Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States.

Age: 18 years

Horoscope: Libra

Nationality: American

Height: About 5 feet 6 inches or 168 cm

Weight: 68 kg or 150 lbs

Occupation: Celebrity child

Net Worth: Not available

Spouse/friend: Unknown

Instagram: @julezjsmith

Twitter: @JulezSmithJr

Further details about Julez Smith