Everything You need to know about Julez Smith and his parents

Julez Smith is the first child of Solange Knowles and Daniel Smith. On October 18, 2004, he was born in Houston, Texas, United States. His mother is a well-known pop singer and songwriter, and his father is a talent manager.
Further, his mother is an American singer, songwriter, performance artist, and actress whose songs peaked at US Billboard Chart many times. Also, she had several minor acting roles, including the direct-to-video Bring It On: All or Nothing.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Julez Smith
Date of birth: October 18, 2004
Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States.
Age: 18 years
Horoscope: Libra
Nationality: American
Height: About 5 feet 6 inches or 168 cm
Weight: 68 kg or 150 lbs
Occupation: Celebrity child
Net Worth: Not available
Spouse/friend: Unknown
Instagram: @julezjsmith
Twitter: @JulezSmithJr
Further details about Julez Smith
- Jules was born to famous American singer and actress Solange, and Daniel is an African American talent manager.
- Solange appeared in many film and television series and continued co-writing music for Beyoncé and former Destiny’s Child group members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.
- His parents married at a quite young age in February 2004. Solange was 17, and Daniel was 19 years old. They welcomed their son Julez on October 18, 2004.
- After their son’s birth, the family shifted to Moscow, Idaho, where Daniel continued studying in college.
- His parents filed for divorce in 2007, after which Solange split her time between her residences in Houston, Texas and Los Angeles.
- Julez and his mother relocated to Brooklyn in the year 2011 and moved to New Orleans, Louisiana, in the year 2013.
- After splitting with Daniel, Jules’s mother married music video director Alan Ferguson on November 16, 2014, at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans. The couple parted their ways in 2019.
- That same year, Solange began dating Gio Escobar, an experimental jazz artist from Standing on the Corner.
- Discussing Julez’ mother achievement, she has won her first Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance for the song “Cranes in the Sky”, a BET Award, a Soul Train Music Award, a Webby Award, and a Glamour Award for Woman of the Year. Further, Solange became the first Billboard Women in Music Impact Award winner.
- On the other hand, his father married Karla Karim in 2019. The couple lives happily and has a son together.
- Julez finished his High School education with Good Grades. After that, he enrolled in a Bachelor degree at one of the universities of the United States.
- The celebrity kid is active on Instagram, where he gained 120k followers with just 2 posts as of January 2022.
- His mother has an estimated net worth of 10 million dollars. Thus, Julez Smith is currently living a luxurious life with his mother.