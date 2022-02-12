All you want to know about Evan Jonigkeit

Evan Jonigkeit is a well-known American actor known for his roles in the 2014 superhero film X-Men: Days of Future Past. He is also known for portraying Deputy Nick in Bone Tomahawk and Matt in the comedy-drama series Easy.
He started his acting career pursuing in the theatre community in Philadelphia. During his work in theatre, he was picked up by a New York agency. Evan was born on February 18, 1983, and raised in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
In 2011, Evan got his break by starring in the Broadway play High, which eventually led him to cast in the 2013 Broadway play The Snow Geese alongside Mary-Louise Parker. He made his big-screen debut in 2014 X-Men: Days of Future Past, playing comic book villain Toad.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Evan Jonigkeit
Date of birth: February 18, 1983
Place of birth: Bucks County, Pennsylvania, USA
Age: 39 years
Horoscope: Aquarius
Nationality: American
Height: 5 ft 9 inches / 175 cm
Weight: 73 kg or 160 lbs
Occupation: Actor
Net Worth: $18 Million
Spouse: Zosia Mamet. (m.2016)
Further details about Evan Jonigkeit
- The X-Men star graduated in 2001 from Neshaminy High School. Evan got accepted into Temple University with a baseball scholarship after being sidelined with tendonitis. As a young adult, he was employed doing lawn work and joined a theatre after graduation in 2001.
- The following year, Evan was cast alongside Kurt Russell in the western horror film Bone Tomahawk as Deputy Nick.
- He starred as Captain Chesterfield in Discovery Canada’s historical drama series Frontier the same year.
- Besides, he has a production company Rooster Films. He produced the first short named Mildred & The Dying Parlor. They starred Steve Buscemi and Jane Krakowski in the short film.
- In 2017, Evan produced a live event on Facebook, Stand For Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU with Tom Hanks, for which he received a Primetime Emmy nomination and co-produced the ESPYs.
- The same year, Jonigkeit and Girls actress Zosia Mamet partnered with Refinery29 to make an anthology series, Fabled.
- Jonigkeit starred in the Starz drama Sweetbitter, which is based on the novel of the same name. The series premiered on 6 May 2018 and aired until 2019.
- In 2020, Evan had key roles in the horror movies The Night House and The Empty Man.
- In addition to that, Evan starred as Samuel Davenport in season 1 of the Netflix series Archive 81. He played a major character and one of the main antagonists.
- Evan started dating actress Zosia Mamet in 2013, and the duo walked down the aisle on Oct. 2, 2016. They don’t have children so far.
- The American actor has a good number of followers on his social media platform. He amassed around 13k followers on Instagram, where he often shares pictures with his charming wife.