All you want to know about Evan Jonigkeit

Evan Jonigkeit is a well-known American actor known for his roles in the 2014 superhero film X-Men: Days of Future Past. He is also known for portraying Deputy Nick in Bone Tomahawk and Matt in the comedy-drama series Easy.

He started his acting career pursuing in the theatre community in Philadelphia. During his work in theatre, he was picked up by a New York agency. Evan was born on February 18, 1983, and raised in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

In 2011, Evan got his break by starring in the Broadway play High, which eventually led him to cast in the 2013 Broadway play The Snow Geese alongside Mary-Louise Parker. He made his big-screen debut in 2014 X-Men: Days of Future Past, playing comic book villain Toad.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Evan Jonigkeit

Date of birth: February 18, 1983

Place of birth: Bucks County, Pennsylvania, USA

Age: 39 years

Horoscope: Aquarius

Nationality: American

Height: 5 ft 9 inches / 175 cm

Weight: 73 kg or 160 lbs

Occupation: Actor

Net Worth: $18 Million

Spouse: Zosia Mamet. (m.2016)

Instagram: @ johnakite_

TikTok: @Johnakite_

Further details about Evan Jonigkeit