Biography

All you want to know about Evan Jonigkeit

By Christina Debby
0

Evan Jonigkeit is a well-known American actor known for his roles in the 2014 superhero film X-Men: Days of Future Past. He is also known for portraying Deputy Nick in  Bone Tomahawk and Matt in the comedy-drama series Easy.

He started his acting career pursuing in the theatre community in Philadelphia. During his work in theatre, he was picked up by a New York agency. Evan was born on February 18, 1983, and raised in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

 

In 2011, Evan got his break by starring in the Broadway play High, which eventually led him to cast in the 2013 Broadway play The Snow Geese alongside Mary-Louise Parker. He made his big-screen debut in 2014 X-Men: Days of Future Past, playing comic book villain Toad.

Evan Jonigkeit

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Evan Jonigkeit

Date of birth: February 18, 1983

Place of birth: Bucks County, Pennsylvania, USA

Age: 39 years

Horoscope: Aquarius

Nationality: American

Height: 5 ft 9 inches / 175 cm

Weight: 73 kg or 160 lbs

Occupation: Actor

Net Worth: $18 Million

Spouse: Zosia Mamet. (m.2016)

Evan Jonigkeit

 

Instagram: @ johnakite_

TikTok: @Johnakite_

Further details about Evan Jonigkeit

  • The X-Men star graduated in 2001 from Neshaminy High School. Evan got accepted into Temple University with a baseball scholarship after being sidelined with tendonitis. As a young adult, he was employed doing lawn work and joined a theatre after graduation in 2001.
  • The following year, Evan was cast alongside Kurt Russell in the western horror film Bone Tomahawk as Deputy Nick.
  • He starred as Captain Chesterfield in Discovery Canada’s historical drama series Frontier the same year.
  • Besides, he has a production company Rooster Films. He produced the first short named Mildred & The Dying Parlor. They starred Steve Buscemi and Jane Krakowski in the short film.
  • In 2017, Evan produced a live event on Facebook, Stand For Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU with Tom Hanks, for which he received a Primetime Emmy nomination and co-produced the ESPYs.
  • The same year, Jonigkeit and Girls actress Zosia Mamet partnered with Refinery29 to make an anthology series, Fabled.
  • Jonigkeit starred in the Starz drama Sweetbitter, which is based on the novel of the same name. The series premiered on 6 May 2018 and aired until 2019.
  • In 2020, Evan had key roles in the horror movies The Night House and The Empty Man.
  • In addition to that, Evan starred as Samuel Davenport in season 1 of the Netflix series Archive 81. He played a major character and one of the main antagonists.
  • Evan started dating actress Zosia Mamet in 2013, and the duo walked down the aisle on Oct. 2, 2016. They don’t have children so far.
  • The American actor has a good number of followers on his social media platform. He amassed around 13k followers on Instagram, where he often shares pictures with his charming wife.

Evan Jonigkeit

 

Christina Debby

I am Christina Debby a Content Marketer and writer. After graduating from the University of Manchester, I started writing passionately. I am passionate about my fellow humans and want to be their inspiration. So, I can grow them. When I am working, you can find me on my social accounts.

You might also like
Biography

Matt Kaplan Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight,Net Worth $ Relationship

Biography

Everything You need to know about Julez Smith and his parents

Biography

Who is Ian Miles Cheong ,Controversy,Scandal,Campaigning,Currently Presence

Biography

Everything fans need to know about Ava Berlin Renner

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.