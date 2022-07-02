Esports Today: Top 9 Players in the World

The esports industry is growing more massively, and we’re having more people get into the industry. Undoubtedly, the growth is not near its peak, and we would have more to come. We’ve seen different brands partner with the growing industry, and gambling sites have started offering esports betting as part of their options.

As a result, we can see that the industry is growing, and there are plenty of things to do. You can decide to become one of the top fans by becoming a part of the numerous growing communities. Also, you can do other things to bring publicity to the industry. The list is endless; if you think you have the talent, you can become a professional esports gamer.

In this case, you have to go through the stages to become a pro gamer. Therefore, you should learn more about the esports industry and how to get started. You can start by learning about the top players in the esports world. For that, we’ve highlighted the ten best players in esports today.

Table of Contents PPD

Fear

UNiVeRsE

Jaedong

Get_Right

Crimsix

Olafmeister

Amnesiac

PPD

The first name on our list is PPD, and many esports fans will agree that he is one of the best players in the business. He has proven to be at the top of his game for many years and will continue to do so for a long time. With his incredible DOTA skills, he has risen to the number one spot for the highest-earning esports athlete as well.

Fear

Coming in number two on our list is PPD’s team Evil Geniuses teammate and DOTA player is Fear, who is currently the third highest-earning esports athlete as well. Fear is an incredible player that is consistent with his gaming abilities and would keep giving us an incredible time every time he is behind the monitor.

UNiVeRsE

Saahil Arora, aka UNiVeRsE, is number three on our list, and he is also a DOTA esports athlete with many accolades over the years. He is a consistent figure in the industry, and his incredible gaming skills have earned him a top place in the gaming world. In addition to that, he is the current 2nd highest-earning pro gamer worldwide.

Faker

Regarding League of Legends, Faker is the best player in the world. However, he is currently ranked fourth on the log, with the DOTA players taking the lead. As a result, we continue to see some incredible players that would offer more to the gaming world, and Faker is undoubtedly one of the top options.

Jaedong

Lee Jae-dong is a 26-year-old gamer that has made a name for himself by dominating the Starcraft franchise. The gamer has been successful for many years, and we’ve seen how good he can get with his incredible gaming prowess when he handles the game. He has succeeded in the Starcraft II and Starcraft: Blood War games.

Get_Right

Since 2007, we’ve been blessed with Christopher Alesund, aka Get_Right. Fans of the Counter-Strike franchise will know he is one of the best players in that category, and he keeps giving us an incredible gaming experience. It is all we can ask for in a player, and we can see that he is already adjusting to the Global Offensive variant of the CS franchise.

Crimsix

Ian Porter is in his early twenties as he continues to grace the esports world. Even though he has retired from Halo, he is still bossing it in various Call of Duty tournaments.

Crimsix was the first player in history to be a current Major League Gaming Pro Player for both Halo and Call of Duty. Therefore, he has gone on to enter the hall of fame list.

Olafmeister

In 2015, a pro gaming youngster was voted the best player by HLTV, and now he is still one of the best players in the world. Olaf or Olafmeister is one of the best players in the Counter-Strike franchise. In addition to that, he is one of the best players in the Fnatic team as he has participated in more than 75 tournaments over the years.

Amnesiac

Even though he is only 15 years old, Amnesiac is one of the best players in the esports world. He has been tearing it up in the industry and has already bagged his first championship win playing Hearthstone. In March, William Barton made his mark in the gaming world, solidifying himself as a prospect to watch out for in the esports world.

Given his age, he only competes in significant tournaments to focus on schoolwork. We can’t wait to see him go into the industry entirely if that’s what aligns with his plans.