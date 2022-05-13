Every Detail You Want To Know About Erin Perrine

Erin Perrine is an American national and Principal Deputy Communications Director for US

President Donald Trump. Erin was born and grew up in New York, United States.

She has appeared on many tv stations, including Fox, CNN, and many others.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Erin Margaret Callanan

Date of birth: 22 July 1988

Place of birth: Rochester, New York, United States

Age: 34 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Cancer

Occupation: Principal Deputy Communications Director for US President Donald Trump

Spouse/Boyfriend: Nicholas Perrine

Instagram: Not Available

Twitter: @ErinMPerrine

Net Worth: $3-$5 million

All about the Body measurements of the Deputy Director

Following are the body measurements of this fantastic Deputy Director

● Erin Perrine Height: 5 feet 6 inches or 168 cm

● Erin Perrine Weight: 55 kg or 121 lbs

● Erin Perrine Bra size: Not Available

● Erin Perrine Shoe size: 7 US

● Erin Perrine Body measurements: Not Available

Further detail about Erin Perrine

● On 22nd July 1988, Erin was born as Erin Margaret Callanan in Rochester, New York,

United States. She graduated from the University of Connecticut, but not much

information regarding her education.

● Erin was born to parents Casey Callanan and Karen Smith Callanan. Her father is a

lawyer, as well as her mother.

● She had 3 siblings, i.e., two sisters, Christine ‘Chris’ Hickey; and Megan Callanan

Lasaponara, her deceased brother Eamon Eric Callanan born on 16th July 1987 and died

on 8th June 2016.

● Concerning her married life, she got married to the love of her life, Nicholas “Nick”

Perrine. The first meet-up of the couple was in 2013 at the Senate campaign for Ron

Johnson.

● At the campaign, both of them worked together. After three years of dating, on July 2,

2016, they tied the knot at the Cathedral of St Matthew Church in Washington, DC. They

do not have any kids yet. They live in Virginia, United States.

● Erin has an estimated Net Worth of between $3 million and $5 million. Mainly, her

source of income is her career as a Principal Deputy Communications Director for US

President Donald Trump.

● She is very active on Twitter and amassed 77.1k followers.