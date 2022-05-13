Every Detail You Want To Know About Erin Perrine

Erin Perrine is an American national and Principal Deputy Communications Director for US
President Donald Trump. Erin was born and grew up in New York, United States.
She has appeared on many tv stations, including Fox, CNN, and many others.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Erin Margaret Callanan
Date of birth: 22 July 1988
Place of birth: Rochester, New York, United States
Age: 34 years
Nationality: American
Horoscope: Cancer
Occupation: Principal Deputy Communications Director for US President Donald Trump
Spouse/Boyfriend: Nicholas Perrine
Instagram: Not Available
Twitter: @ErinMPerrine
Net Worth: $3-$5 million
Further detail about Erin Perrine
● On 22nd July 1988, Erin was born as Erin Margaret Callanan in Rochester, New York,
United States. She graduated from the University of Connecticut, but not much
information regarding her education.
● Erin was born to parents Casey Callanan and Karen Smith Callanan. Her father is a
lawyer, as well as her mother.
● She had 3 siblings, i.e., two sisters, Christine ‘Chris’ Hickey; and Megan Callanan
Lasaponara, her deceased brother Eamon Eric Callanan born on 16th July 1987 and died
on 8th June 2016.
● Concerning her married life, she got married to the love of her life, Nicholas “Nick”
Perrine. The first meet-up of the couple was in 2013 at the Senate campaign for Ron
Johnson.
● At the campaign, both of them worked together. After three years of dating, on July 2,
2016, they tied the knot at the Cathedral of St Matthew Church in Washington, DC. They
do not have any kids yet. They live in Virginia, United States.
● Erin has an estimated Net Worth of between $3 million and $5 million. Mainly, her
source of income is her career as a Principal Deputy Communications Director for US
President Donald Trump.
● She is very active on Twitter and amassed 77.1k followers.