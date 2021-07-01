Erika Christensen Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Erika Christensen may be a well-known American actor and singer famous for several popular roles. Erika’s full name is Erika Christensen, and she was born on 19th August 1982 in Seattle, Washington. Her father’s name is Steven Christensen, who is an insurance worker and HR Executive. And her mother’s name is Kathy, who is a construction manager. Together with her talent for acting and singing, Erika Christensen first appeared in McDonald’s (a national advertising giant).

This well-known actress started her professional career within the comedy film “Leave it to Beaver” with a supporting role within the year 1997. After that, however, she grasped much familiarity for her brilliant performance in Traffic, a crime drama film by Steve Soderbergh as a cocaine user Caroline Wakefield, The Sisters, and Leave it to Beaver, Gardener of Eden Upside of Anger are a number of the favored films of Erika Christensen.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Erika Christensen Weight: 64 Kg or (140 lbs)

Erika Christensen Height: 5 Feet and 5 Inches or (165 cm)

Erika Christensen Shoe size: 7 US

Erika Christensen Bra size: 34 D

Erika Christensen Body Measurements: 38-28-37 inches or (97-71-94 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: