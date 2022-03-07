Erik Stocklin Personal Information, wiki, Career, Relationship, Net Worth

Erik Stocklin is a popular American composer and actor who was born on 24 September 1982. his birthplace is Freehold Township, New Jersey, United States. He went to Southern Connecticut State University and got a bachelor’s degree in theatre here in 2007.

He played for four summers with Elm Shakespeare Company in New Haven, Connecticut. Moreover, he got training at the circle in the square theatre school in New York City.

Erick started her career in 2010 with the tv series “First Day.” She played a role in the tv series “Vampire Diaries.” He created the film ” Donner Pass” in 2011.

Moreover, Erik played a supporting role in the romantic comedy film ” Nesting. Another comedy movie of Erik was Grey Sheep and then played a role in the drama series ” Mistresses.” Erik always played well in front of the screen.

Eric Stocklin Personal Information

Full Name Eric Stocklin Birth Date 24th September 1982. Age 27 at the death time Birthplace New Jersey, United States Profession Rapper Height 6’1” Weight 75 kg Shoe Size N/A Spouse Colleen Ballinger Eric Stocklin Net Worth $550,000

Net Worth

According to reports, the net worth of Erik Stocklin is approximately $550,000, and he is living a happy life.

Relationship Status

Erik Stocklin is a married man, and his wife’s name is Colleen Ballinger. She is a Youtuber, actress, comedian, singer, and writer. Erik is married, and this news was confirmed by the media in 2018.

She dated Colleen Ballinger, who co-starred in the series “Haters Back Off.” The couple welcomed their first child in December. his wife is a Youtuber actress and comedian