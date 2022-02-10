Emily Marie Roeske (born 15th July 1991) is an American martial trade educator and former child actress. She’s best known as Sophie Piper in the 1998 Television film Halloween city. She’s the youthful child of Ellie Roeske and James Paul RoeskeSr. She made her first debut film in 1998 when she starred in 3 Ninjas High Noon at Mega Mountain with her family. That same time she was cast in Halloween city with Kimberly. Brown and Debbie Reynolds.

Emily Roeske: Professional Career

In 1999, she appeared on ER,” Leave it to Weaver.” In 2001 she reprised her part as Sophie in the alternate investiture of the Halloweentown ballot, Halloweentown II Kalabar’s Vengeance.

In 2004, she reprised her part as Sophie one last time in Halloweentown High. It would be her final movie. After the completion of the film, she decided to retire from acting.

Roeske and her family James entered their alternate degree black belts in American Freestyle Karate at Burbank Family Martial Trades.

Roeske teaches karate at Surprise Family Karate in Surprise, Arizona, with her aged family James Paul Roeske II.

Emily Roeske: Fellows, Affairs, and Marital Status

Emily Roeske: Net Worth

Emily is one of the richest Movie Actresses & listed on utmost famous Movie Actress. According to our analysis, Wikipedia, Forbes & Business Insider, Emily Roeske’s net worth is roughly $1.5 Million.