Biography

Emily Mallory Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
590

Emily Mallory Procter, who is professionally referred to as Emily Procter, may be a famous American actress. Born on 8th October 1968, she may be the daughter of William Procter, a GP, and a volunteer worker, Barbara Jones. She has a brother named Whit. Emily Procter graduated from Ravens Croft School and became an associate of the Alpha Delta in California. However, after getting a graduation degree, Emily Procter landed in many minor roles and earned good popularity within the movie industry. She first worked as an anchor at a news channel WNCT – TV. Later on, she guest-starred during a popular drama, “Lois& Clark,” and performed amazingly in many other TV serials and films. She was in a relationship with a famous musician Paul Bryan since 2008 and had a beautiful daughter named Philippa Frances.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Emily Mallory

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

  • Emily Procter Weight: 57 Kg or (127 lbs)
  • Emily Procter Height: 5 feet and 3 Inches or (160 cm)
  • Emily Procter Shoe size: 7 US
  • Emily Procter Bra size: 36 B
  • Emily Procter Body Measurements: 38-24-36 Inches or (97-61-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

Emily Mallory

  • Emily Procter Date of Birth: 8th October 1968
  • Emily Procter Age: 51 Years
  • Emily Procter Horoscope: Libra
  • Emily Procter Hair color: Blonde
  • Emily Procter Eye color: Green
  • Emily Procter Nationality: American
  • Emily Procter Spouse/Boyfriend: Paul Bryan in 2008
    Emily Mallory
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

You might also like
Biography

Kimberly Guilfoyle Shares Lovely Spring Break Photos With Donald Trump Jr and Kids.

Biography

Alona Tal Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Biography

Katiana Kay: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Biography

Sara Lynn Evans Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.