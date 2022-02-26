Emily Mallory Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Emily Mallory Procter, who is professionally referred to as Emily Procter, may be a famous American actress. Born on 8th October 1968, she may be the daughter of William Procter, a GP, and a volunteer worker, Barbara Jones. She has a brother named Whit. Emily Procter graduated from Ravens Croft School and became an associate of the Alpha Delta in California. However, after getting a graduation degree, Emily Procter landed in many minor roles and earned good popularity within the movie industry. She first worked as an anchor at a news channel WNCT – TV. Later on, she guest-starred during a popular drama, “Lois& Clark,” and performed amazingly in many other TV serials and films. She was in a relationship with a famous musician Paul Bryan since 2008 and had a beautiful daughter named Philippa Frances.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Emily Procter Weight: 57 Kg or (127 lbs)

Emily Procter Height: 5 feet and 3 Inches or (160 cm)

Emily Procter Shoe size: 7 US

Emily Procter Bra size: 36 B

Emily Procter Body Measurements: 38-24-36 Inches or (97-61-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: