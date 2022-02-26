Emily Mallory Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Emily Mallory Procter, who is professionally referred to as Emily Procter, may be a famous American actress. Born on 8th October 1968, she may be the daughter of William Procter, a GP, and a volunteer worker, Barbara Jones. She has a brother named Whit. Emily Procter graduated from Ravens Croft School and became an associate of the Alpha Delta in California. However, after getting a graduation degree, Emily Procter landed in many minor roles and earned good popularity within the movie industry. She first worked as an anchor at a news channel WNCT – TV. Later on, she guest-starred during a popular drama, “Lois& Clark,” and performed amazingly in many other TV serials and films. She was in a relationship with a famous musician Paul Bryan since 2008 and had a beautiful daughter named Philippa Frances.
All about the Body Measurements of the Actress
Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:
- Emily Procter Weight: 57 Kg or (127 lbs)
- Emily Procter Height: 5 feet and 3 Inches or (160 cm)
- Emily Procter Shoe size: 7 US
- Emily Procter Bra size: 36 B
- Emily Procter Body Measurements: 38-24-36 Inches or (97-61-91 cm)
Further critical details of the actress:
- Emily Procter Date of Birth: 8th October 1968
- Emily Procter Age: 51 Years
- Emily Procter Horoscope: Libra
- Emily Procter Hair color: Blonde
- Emily Procter Eye color: Green
- Emily Procter Nationality: American
- Emily Procter Spouse/Boyfriend: Paul Bryan in 2008