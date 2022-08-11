Biography

All you need to know about Emily Cinnamon

The famous celebrity child, Emily Cinnamon Alvarez, is widely recognized as the youngest child of world-known boxer Canelo Alvarez.

The young girl has an adorable relationship with her father and often sees her on different occasions. Her father became a father at the age of just 16-17 years old, and his dear daughter, Emily, was born in 2007.

Biography and Body Statistics:

  • Gender: Female
  • Full Name:  Emily Cinnamon Alvarez
  • Nick Name: Cinnamon
  • Birthday: November
  • Birthplace: United States of America
  • Born: November 2007
  • Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
  • Nationality: American
  • Age: 14 Years old
  • Popular As: Canelo Álvarez’s daughter
  • Occupation: N/A
  • Father’s Name: Canelo Álvarez
  • Mother Name:  Karen Beltran

Emily Cinnamon

All about the body measurements of Emily Cinnamon

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

  • Height– N/A
  • Eye Color: Black
  • Hair Color: Black
  • Body Measurements: not available

Facts About Emily Cinnamon

Here are the further critical facts of this media personality 

  • Likewise, Emily Cinnamon Alvarez has 3 half-siblings:   Mía Ener Álvarez, María Fernanda Álvarez, Saúl Adiel Álvarez, and Ana Maria Barragán, each has a different mother.
  • Mia Ener is Canelo’s and Valeria Quiroz’s child, born while the couple was in a romantic relationship. She is the second child of a Mexican boxer.
  • Maria Fernanda Maria is Canelo’s youngest daughter, her mother, Fernanda Gómez, ended her relationship with a Mexican boxer after becoming pregnant.
  • Despite that, Canelo Alvarez remains in a relationship with his daughter, Maria. He planned and arranged a successful party for her first birthday. Cinnamon’s first brother, Saul, was born in 2019, and his mother, Nelda Sepulveda, is a successful businessman.

Emily Cinnamon

Trivia

  • She is 14 years old as of the current year.
  • Her height is not known yet.
  • She keeps her life away from social media platforms.
  • Her father gave her a nickname, a Spanish word, “cinnamon.”
  •  Wrestler calls her “my little princess” and intends to provide everything to his children.
  • She often seems on different occasions.
  • Emily’s father is world-known for knocking out opponents in the boxing ring.
Faheem Haydar

