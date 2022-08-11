All you need to know about Emily Cinnamon

The famous celebrity child, Emily Cinnamon Alvarez, is widely recognized as the youngest child of world-known boxer Canelo Alvarez.
The young girl has an adorable relationship with her father and often sees her on different occasions. Her father became a father at the age of just 16-17 years old, and his dear daughter, Emily, was born in 2007.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Gender: Female
- Full Name: Emily Cinnamon Alvarez
- Nick Name: Cinnamon
- Birthday: November
- Birthplace: United States of America
- Born: November 2007
- Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
- Nationality: American
- Age: 14 Years old
- Popular As: Canelo Álvarez’s daughter
- Occupation: N/A
- Father’s Name: Canelo Álvarez
- Mother Name: Karen Beltran
All about the body measurements of Emily Cinnamon
Here are the body measurements of this stunning star
- Height– N/A
- Eye Color: Black
- Hair Color: Black
- Body Measurements: not available
Facts About Emily Cinnamon
Here are the further critical facts of this media personality
- Likewise, Emily Cinnamon Alvarez has 3 half-siblings: Mía Ener Álvarez, María Fernanda Álvarez, Saúl Adiel Álvarez, and Ana Maria Barragán, each has a different mother.
- Mia Ener is Canelo’s and Valeria Quiroz’s child, born while the couple was in a romantic relationship. She is the second child of a Mexican boxer.
- Maria Fernanda Maria is Canelo’s youngest daughter, her mother, Fernanda Gómez, ended her relationship with a Mexican boxer after becoming pregnant.
- Despite that, Canelo Alvarez remains in a relationship with his daughter, Maria. He planned and arranged a successful party for her first birthday. Cinnamon’s first brother, Saul, was born in 2019, and his mother, Nelda Sepulveda, is a successful businessman.
Trivia
- She is 14 years old as of the current year.
- Her height is not known yet.
- She keeps her life away from social media platforms.
- Her father gave her a nickname, a Spanish word, “cinnamon.”
- Wrestler calls her “my little princess” and intends to provide everything to his children.
- She often seems on different occasions.
- Emily’s father is world-known for knocking out opponents in the boxing ring.