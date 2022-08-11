All you need to know about Emily Cinnamon

The famous celebrity child, Emily Cinnamon Alvarez, is widely recognized as the youngest child of world-known boxer Canelo Alvarez.

The young girl has an adorable relationship with her father and often sees her on different occasions. Her father became a father at the age of just 16-17 years old, and his dear daughter, Emily, was born in 2007.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Gender: Female

Full Name: Emily Cinnamon Alvarez

Nick Name: Cinnamon

Birthday: November

Birthplace: United States of America

Born: November 2007

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Nationality: American

Age: 14 Years old

Popular As: Canelo Álvarez’s daughter

Occupation: N/A

Father’s Name: Canelo Álvarez

Mother Name: Karen Beltran

Height– N/A

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Black

Body Measurements: not available

Facts About Emily Cinnamon

Likewise, Emily Cinnamon Alvarez has 3 half-siblings: Mía Ener Álvarez, María Fernanda Álvarez, Saúl Adiel Álvarez, and Ana Maria Barragán, each has a different mother.

Mia Ener is Canelo’s and Valeria Quiroz’s child, born while the couple was in a romantic relationship. She is the second child of a Mexican boxer.

Maria Fernanda Maria is Canelo’s youngest daughter, her mother, Fernanda Gómez, ended her relationship with a Mexican boxer after becoming pregnant.

Despite that, Canelo Alvarez remains in a relationship with his daughter, Maria. He planned and arranged a successful party for her first birthday. Cinnamon’s first brother, Saul, was born in 2019, and his mother, Nelda Sepulveda, is a successful businessman.

