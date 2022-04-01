Emily Blunt Body Measurements, Bio, Weight, Height

Emily Blunt is a British American actress born on 23 February 1983 in Wandsworth, London. Her real name is Emily Olivia Leah Blunt, and one of the most talented British actresses. She went to Ibstock Place School and then joined Hurtwood House College for higher studies.

Her mother’s name is Joanna Blunt, and her father is Oliver Simon Peter Blunt. Emily has three siblings a younger brother Sebastian, a younger sister Susannah and an older one are Felicity.

Emily began her career at the age of eight and continued the struggle for seven years. Well, she got the opportunity to show her acting skills at Edinburgh Festival in August 2001. At this point, she made the center of attraction, and an agent named Kenneth Mcreddie helped her to make a mark in London’s theater District “West End and BBC.

In her most famous movies, the devil Wears Prada, The Adjustment Bureau, the young Victoria, Looper are included. She is famous for all of it and won the Golden Globe award for best supporting actress.

Emily was in a relationship with Michael Buble from 2005 to 2008, but they separated. After that, she was involved with John Krasinski.

Emily Blunt Body Measurements

Emily Blunt Weight: 52kg

Emily Blunt Height: 5’7″

Emily Blunt Bra size: 32B

Emily Blunt Shoe size: 9 US

Emily Blunt Body measurements: 34-23-35 inches

Personal Information

Emily Blunt Birth Date: 23 February 1983

Emily Blunt Age: 37 years

Emily Blunt Nationality: English

Emily Blunt Horoscope: Pisces

Emily Blunt Eye color: Blue

Emily Blunt Hair color: Dark Brown