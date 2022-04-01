Emily Blunt Body Measurements, Bio, Weight, Height

Emily Blunt is a British American actress born on 23 February 1983 in Wandsworth, London. Her real name is Emily Olivia Leah Blunt, and one of the most talented British actresses. She went to Ibstock Place School and then joined Hurtwood House College for higher studies.
Her mother’s name is Joanna Blunt, and her father is Oliver Simon Peter Blunt. Emily has three siblings a younger brother Sebastian, a younger sister Susannah and an older one are Felicity.
Emily began her career at the age of eight and continued the struggle for seven years. Well, she got the opportunity to show her acting skills at Edinburgh Festival in August 2001. At this point, she made the center of attraction, and an agent named Kenneth Mcreddie helped her to make a mark in London’s theater District “West End and BBC.
In her most famous movies, the devil Wears Prada, The Adjustment Bureau, the young Victoria, Looper are included. She is famous for all of it and won the Golden Globe award for best supporting actress.
Emily was in a relationship with Michael Buble from 2005 to 2008, but they separated. After that, she was involved with John Krasinski.
Emily Blunt Body Measurements
Emily Blunt Weight: 52kg
Emily Blunt Height: 5’7″
Emily Blunt Bra size: 32B
Emily Blunt Shoe size: 9 US
Emily Blunt Body measurements: 34-23-35 inches
Personal Information
Emily Blunt Birth Date: 23 February 1983
Emily Blunt Age: 37 years
Emily Blunt Nationality: English
Emily Blunt Horoscope: Pisces
Emily Blunt Eye color: Blue
Emily Blunt Hair color: Dark Brown