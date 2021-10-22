Elodie Yung Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Elodie Yung was born on 22nd February 1981, her birthplace in Paris, France, and she graduated from the University of Paris. After this, she joined the London Academy of Music and dramaturgy. Elodie Yung is a beautiful French actress. Furthermore, she pressured her acting career in 2004. And her first debut film is Les fils du vent / the good Challenge, its a French action film.

Moreover, she also worked in several countries like Belgium, Hong Kong, Iceland, the USA, etc. She is well-known for her role as Elektra Natchios. She performed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Netflix series Daredevil Season 2. Besides all, she made many other notable films like the association of Second-Born Royals, The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Elodie Yung Weight: 130 lbs or (59 kg)

Elodie Yung Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches

Elodie Yung Shoe Size: 8 US

Elodie Yung Bra Size: 34 A

Elodie Yung Body Measurements: 35-24-35 Inches

Further critical details of the actress: