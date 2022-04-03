Elle Fanning Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight

The most stunning American actress Elle Fanning was born on 9 April 1998 in Conyers, Georgia, United States. Her birth name is Mary Elle Fanning and her sister Dakota Fanning is also an amazing actress. She appeared along with her in a drama series “ I Am Sam” in 2001.

Her parents’ names are Joy Fanning and Steven Fanning. Elle started acting when she was only three years old. She got her first role independent of he sister in the comedy series named Daddy Day Care.

Besides, Elle worked in many films and tv series such as Babel in 2006, Phoebe in Wonderland in 2008, Somewhere in 2010, and many more. Moreover, she played the 13-year-old character in Cameron Crowe’s We Bought a Zoo in December 2011.

Another famous drama film of Elle is Ginger & Rosa that was actually the story of 1962. She was nominated for the young artist award, MTV Movie Award, Kids Choice Award, critic choice Awards.

Elle Fanning Body Measurements



Elle Fanning Weight: 54 kg

Elle Fanning Height: 5’ 8n″

Elle Fanning Bra size: 32A

Elle Fanning Shoe size: 7

Elle Fanning Body measurements: 33-24-35 inches

Personal Information

Elle Fanning Birth Date: 9 April 1998

Elle Fanning Age: 22

Elle Fanning Nationality: American

Elle Fanning Horoscope: Earth tiger

Elle Fanning Spouse/Boyfriend: Max Minghella

Elle Fanning Eye color: Blue

Elle Fanning Hair color: Blonde