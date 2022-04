Elizabeth Olsen Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Elizabeth Olsen is an American actress, born in 1989 in Sherman Oaks, California. She was raised in the entertainment industry, and her younger sisters were also actresses named Ashley Olsen and Mary Kate.

Olsen took part in singing in her childhood but follow the steps of her sisters. Her sister Mary Kate took part in acting at a very early age. She got fame after playing a role in films Godzilla, Silent House, Martha Mercy May Marleen, and Avenger: Age of Ultron.

Olsen was just twenty years old when she started her film career. Elizabeth appeared in many movies such as Silent House and Peace, Love & Misunderstanding . she debited in 1994 in a small role movie called How the west was fun.

She got appreciation and mixed reviews for her performance in Martha Mercy May Marlene. The estimated net worth of Elizabeth Olsen is $5r million.

Elizabeth Olsen Body Measurements

Elizabeth Olsen Weight: 57 kg

Elizabeth Olsen Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Elizabeth Olsen Bra Size: 32B

Elizabeth Olsen Shoe Size: 8 US

Elizabeth Olsen Body measurement: 34-25-35 Inches

Personal Information

Elizabeth Olsen Birth Date: February 16, 1989

Elizabeth Olsen Age: 31 years old

Elizabeth Olsen Horoscope: Aquarius

Elizabeth Olsen Nationality: American

Elizabeth Olsen Spouse/boyfriend: Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen Eye color: Green