Elizabeth Leigh Vassey Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Elizabeth Leigh Vassey is a famously known name Liz Vassey, is an American actress. She was born on 9th August 1972 in North Carolina. She got hitched by the cameraman. She needs to play an adolescent within the television series, All My Children that was telecasted from 1988 to 1991. She also played various roles within TV series like the tick, Wendy Simms, Captain Liberty, and CSI: Crime scene investigation. She got a meaty role to play within the web series that’s travel by the name Nikki & Nora.

Moreover, she performed one of the title roles, i.e., Nikki Beaumont. She played the role of Wendy Simms in several seasons of CSI: Crime scene investigation. She appeared during a cameo role on the music-based web series of Joss Whedon. She started a label and is selling the T-shirts exclusively for ladies with a slogan.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Liz Vassey Weight: 64Kg or (141 lbs)

Liz Vassey Height: 5 Feet and 9 Inches or (175 cm)

Liz Vassey Shoe size: 8.5 US

Liz Vassey Bra size: 34 C

Liz Vassey Body measurements: 37-26-37 inches or (94-66-94 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: