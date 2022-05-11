Every fact you need to know about Eliot Salt

The multi-talented Eliot Salt is a British theater-maker, actress, comedian, and producer. As a

student, she studied at the University of Bristol.

And to further her expertise in the field she further got training at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Her debut appearance on television was in 4 episodes of Channel 4 sitcom GameFace and currently, she has played Terra in Netflix serial Fate: The Winx Saga. Salt has founded the Deadpan theater where she writes and plays herself. Her most appreciated duo is with Mack known as Mack and Salt.

Biography and Body Statistics

Full name: Eliot Mary Salt

Date of birth: January 18, 1994 (age 28 years)

Place of birth: Stockport, United Kingdom

Age: 28 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Capricorn

Nationality: British

Ethnicity: White

Parents: Max Salomon, Kaarina Turunen

Sibling: Jørgen Salsten

Height: 5 feet 7 inches or 170 cm

Weight: 60 kg or 132 lbs

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: eliotmsalt

Twitter: elliot_salt

TikTok:

Facebook:

Net Worth: 1 Million US Dollars

Spouse/Girlfriend: Unknown

Facts about Elliot Salt

● She gained fame in the entertainment industry with her performance as Terra Harvey in

Nickelodeon’s teen drama series Fate: The Winx Saga aired recently in 2021

● In this series, she was starred along with some fantastic actors including Abigail Cowen,

Dany Griffin, Elisha Applebaum, Freddie Thorp, and many more

● She has also showcased her brilliant acting skills in TV shows; Normal People,

GameFace, and Intelligence

● She got a degree in English literature from the University of Bristle and also went to

some acting academies before stepping into the Showbiz industry

● She is a sensational actress and also a very kind person

● Despite having so much recognition in a short period, she prefers to keep her personal

life private from the media and the internet

● In 2013, she became the co-founder of Deadpan Theatre Company

● She started her career as a comedian with her partner Jude Mack in 2017