Eiza Gonzalez Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Eiza Gonzalez is an outstanding Mexican singer and actress and, singer. She was born on 30th January 30, 1990. Afterward, she took acting classes at M&M Studio and attended the acting school in Mexico City. The principal of this acting school is Patricia Reyes Spíndola, who is a famous Mexican actress. She also got a good name by playing the role because of the Mexican musical TV Lola.

She performed several roles in various TV series and movies. Few of them include Jem, Casi 30, and therefore the holograms, from desk till dawn. She started singing in 2009 and launched an album, “Contracorriente,” in the same year. And her first music album gained an enormous response within a short time. Later on, she released the second album having 12 songs. Due to her beautiful voice, she has won many prestigious awards for her acting and singing. She is dating the Mexican businessman, Pepe Diaz. However, the couple got separated. Nowadays, she perceives a relationship with DJ Cotrona.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Eiza Gonzalez Weight: 55 Kg or (121lbs)

Eiza Gonzalez Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches or (173 cm)

Eiza Gonzalez Shoe size: 9 US

Eiza Gonzalez Bra size: 32 B

Eiza Gonzalez Body measurements: 34-23.5-35 inches (86-60-89 cm)

